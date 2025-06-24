Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Transfers Inmates From Tehran's Evin Prison Following Attack


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Prisoners held at Tehran's Evin Prison were transferred to other facilities within Tehran Province in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that struck part of the complex, the Iranian Research and Educational Center of Prisons Organization (RECPO) stated, Trend reports.

The move, carried out to safeguard the rights of inmates and support rescue efforts, began shortly after the attack and was completed swiftly.

Officials said those relocated have been able to communicate with their families, informing them of their new locations.

The airstrike, which hit primarily the administrative building of the prison, occurred during the afternoon of the previous day. Iranian authorities have not released any details regarding casualties or injuries from the attack.

