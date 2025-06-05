Azerbaijan Adopts New National Standards For Artificial Intelligence
The standards, including AZS ISO/IEC 23894:2025 "Information Technology – Artificial Intelligence – Risk Management Guidelines", AZS ISO/IEC 23053:2025 "Framework for Artificial Intelligence Systems Using Machine Learning", and AZS ISO/IEC 24029-2 2025 "Artificial Intelligence – Evaluation of Neural Network Resilience", were introduced to enhance the reliability of AI systems.
AZSTAND announced that these new standards define the key computational characteristics, essential algorithms, and approaches used in AI systems. The goal of these standards is to establish universal guidelines and instructions for the proper functioning of AI systems across various platforms and sectors, ensuring interoperability.
These standards were discussed within the "Information and Communication Technology" Technical Committee (AZSTAND/TK 05), approved by the Institute, and added to the State Fund of Normative Documents for Standardization.
The new standards are part of the Action Plan for the implementation of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028", approved by the President of Azerbaijan on March 19, 2025.
