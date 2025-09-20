Dutch Anti-Immigration Protesters Clash With Police
Brussels, Belgium: Anti-immigration protesters in The Hague on Saturday clashed with Dutch police, who used water cannon and tear gas to disperse them, according to the Netherlands' news agency ANP.
Around 1,500 people had massed on a highway crossing the city, where they confronted the security forces at the scene, the ANP said, citing police figures.
Protesters launched bottles and rocks at the officers while a police car was torched.
The demonstrators also took aim at the offices of social-democratic party D66, whose windows were shattered.
The police made an unspecified number of arrests, the ANP reported.
"Stay away from political parties," the D66's leader, Rob Jetten, posted on X.
"If you think you can intimidate us, tough luck. We will never let our beautiful country be taken away by extremist troublemakers."
Nobody was present in the D66 offices at the time of the protests, according to party officials cited by the ANP.
