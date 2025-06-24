Quantum-H Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To World-Class Information Security Standards
LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-h, a leading innovator in emerging technology and digital transformation, proudly announces that it has achieved certification for ISO 27001 , the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.
This certification marks a significant milestone in Quantum-h's commitment to safeguarding data integrity, confidentiality, and availability across its portfolio of products and services. Following a rigorous independent audit, the achievement reflects Quantum-h's adherence to the highest standards of risk management, cybersecurity resilience, and operational excellence.
"At Quantum-h, trust forms the foundation of our innovation," said Leon Samuel, CEO of Quantum-h. "Securing the ISO 27001 certification underscores our proactive approach to information security and solidifies our promise to clients, partners and stakeholders: we do not just innovate – we innovate responsibly and securely."
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the updated version of the globally respected framework, emphasizing a risk-based approach to managing sensitive information. The certification demonstrates that Quantum-h's processes, technologies, and teams operate under strict security protocols that align with the latest global best practices.
As Quantum-h continues to pioneer advancements in emerging technologies, AI and transformative digital solutions, this certification provides external validation of the company's strategic focus on building secure, future-proof infrastructures for its customers across industries.
ABOUT QUANTUM-h
Quantum-h is a global leader in emerging technologies, dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in enterprise digitization, NFC, QR and blockchain technologies.
Media Contact:
Amy Kelly
Marketing Director
[email protected]
Logo -
SOURCE Quantum-hWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment