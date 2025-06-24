Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center Organises Activities For Expatriate Converts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, organized a series of sports, recreational, and educational activities in cooperation with Qatar Sports Club, which saw the participation of around 220 new Muslim converts from expatriate communities residing in Qatar.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry explained that the initiative is part of the Center's broader social and educational programs, which aim to support new converts and promote their positive integration into Qatari society, in line with the Center's religious and humanitarian mission.

The activities included football and volleyball matches, recreational games such as tug of war, and cultural competitions designed to enhance participants' religious knowledge and strengthen their Islamic identity.

The event drew wide participation from new converts of Asian and African backgrounds, who expressed their appreciation for the initiative, stating that it provided a welcoming environment for networking, sharing experiences, and engaging in sports and cultural interests.

Officials from the Center emphasized that these efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to prepare new converts on religious, cultural, and social levels.

They also highlighted that partnerships with local sports clubs play a key role in advancing the mission of community institutions in supporting religious outreach and social integration programs.