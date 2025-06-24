Clientron Unveils Comprehensive Solutions To Accelerate The Electrification Of Mobility Platforms

Clientron Electrification of Mobility Platforms

Clientron EPCU System Diagram

Clientron Agricultural Implements System Diagram

Clientron delivers a complete Electrification Solution through its strengths in hardware design, system integration, and software development.

- Clientron Corp TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world moves toward a net-zero carbon future, the electrification of mobility platforms has become an unstoppable trend. As a leading brand in automotive electronics integration, Clientron leverages its robust capabilities in hardware design, system integration, and software development to introduce a comprehensive Electrification Integration Solution. This one-stop retrofit solution supports a wide range of vehicle types - including logistics trucks, agricultural machinery, classic cars, and off-road recreational vehicles - enabling a faster transition to a sustainable, zero-emission ecosystem.Seamless Integration of Powertrain Systems for New Energy PlatformsClientron's solution integrates core modules, including motors/MCUs, battery systems/BMS, and electric platform controllers (EPCU/VCU), along with digital instrument clusters. It also includes peripheral systems like the electronic rotary gear shifter (E-Shifter), Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), speed sensing, brake control, power conversion, battery charging, and cooling systems (e.g., water and oil pumps). Tailored for various operational environments, Clientron offers high/low-voltage harness design, internal combustion to electric conversion assessments, and customized component and retrofit kits-empowering manufacturers to enter the EV market rapidly.Smart Cockpit and IVI Systems Enhance Human-Machine InteractionTo elevate user interaction, Clientron provides a range of smart cockpit digital instrument clusters (Meter Clusters) in various sizes. These support RTOS operating systems, CAN Bus communication, and custom GUI design, meeting the diverse needs of modern mobility platforms. The accompanying 10.1" One-DIN IVI head unit features an Android Auto system with built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G connectivity, and multiple video I/O interfaces - suitable for electric vehicles, charging stations, and HMI terminals.Advanced Control Technologies for a Stable and Intelligent EV ArchitectureClientron's platform and body control solutions-Vehicle Control Units (VCU/EPCU) and Body Control Modules (BCM) - offer highly integrated functionality with support for multi-interface communication protocols and diagnostics. These systems accommodate master-slave architectures and analog/digital signal conversions. Developed using a MATLAB-based Model-Based Design (MBD) approach, the EPCU/VCU includes an SDK and secondary development environment, making it ideal for buses, logistics vehicles, special-purpose vehicles, and other mobile platforms. These technologies help customers build a reliable, scalable EV control architecture.With these innovative products and integration capabilities, Clientron not only supports manufacturers in accelerating their electrification journey but also enhances driving safety and user experience. Recognized and trusted by leading global automakers, Clientron continues to deliver best-in-class solutions for intelligent transportation and new energy vehicles. Looking ahead, Clientron remains committed to innovation, advancing R&D efforts, and collaborating with industry partners to drive the future of smart, sustainable electric mobility.

Hazel Yang

Clientron Corp.

+886 2 2698 7068

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Clientron Electric Powertrain Integration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.