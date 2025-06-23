Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book“Trust And Obey”

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi book "Trust and Obey" by Wayne Runde, currently available at .

Reviewed By Romuald Dzemo for Readers' Favorite

Trust and Obey is the second installment in Wayne Runde's Genesis Trust series, which intricately weaves together themes of science, faith, and the struggle for truth in a post-apocalyptic world. The narrative begins in the late twenty-first century, where a group disillusioned with mankind's reliance on a corrupt scientific community founds the Genesis Trust on the mythical island of Atlantis. Chairman Jared Andrews and the Genesis Trust challenge the status quo with their advanced technology and commitment to righteousness. As they face powerful adversaries like Patricia Sue Alessandro and General Dalton, the stakes rise, leading to trials and revelations about power and governance. As tensions mount between the Atlanteans and the American government, led by the politically manipulative leader Sue Alessandro, emissaries from Atlantis, who aim to reintroduce scientific knowledge to the faltering world, are threatened by oppression. Amid constant conflict and espionage, the novel follows characters such as mechanical engineer Dr. Kent Gallagher, who struggles to reverse-engineer advanced technologies, and emissary Solomon, who has issues with loyalty.

While this is a work of fiction set in the distant future, it is resonant and relevant. The author writes about the clash of science and morality with care, mirroring what contemporary readers experience in dictatorial regimes that want to keep people ignorant to control them. The characters in Trust and Obey are well-developed, reflecting a mix of idealism and pragmatism shaped by their experiences. Dr. Gallagher represents the conflict between science and ethics, and the author uses this character to underline the potential dangers of technology when used without moral guidance. Conversely, characters like Solomon and Gryffin are symbols of loyalty and bravery, often facing moral dilemmas that question their faith and commitment to their mission. The secondary characters, including the imposing Alessandro and her soldiers, represent the negative implications of blind power. Wayne Runde's execution of the dystopian setting is impeccable, with atmospheric tension and signs of a declining society."

