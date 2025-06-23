Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar, Bahrain Close Airspace Amid Iran's Attack On US Bases
According to the details, the gas-rich Qatar, which lies 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Iran across the Gulf, is home to the United States' largest military base in the region, Al Udeid.Also Read | India to evacuate its citizens from Israel, urges to register
"The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region," the foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministry added that the authorities were monitoring the situation "in coordination with regional and international partners".What Western embassies say:
Earlier, the US embassy in Qatar advised Americans there not to go out, with other Western embassies echoing the warning.
"Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice," the US embassy said on its website.Also Read | Israel-Iran conflict: Tehran hangs Majid Mosayebi, alleged Mossad agent
Britain and Canada later cited the US security alert in their own recommendations to nationals.
The American embassy in Bahrain, a close neighbour of Qatar that hosts the US Fifth Fleet, "temporarily shifted a portion of its employees to local telework".
Bahraini authorities had already told most government employees to work from home until further notice, citing "regional circumstances".
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said such statements by foreign embassies "do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats".Also Read | Israel-Iran war LIVE: Qatar closes airspace
"We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the state remains stable," he wrote on X. "Qatar continues to exert intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region."
On Sunday, the US State Department advised Americans worldwide to "exercise increased caution" because of the war between Israel and Iran.
After Israel's first strikes on Iran on June 13, the US embassy in Qatar had told its staff and other Americans to exercise caution and "limit non-essential travel to Al Udeid Air Base"Iran issues threat:
On Monday, Iran's armed forces threatened to inflict "serious, unpredictable consequences" on the US, following the latter joined its ally Israel's campaign against the Islamic republic and carried out heavy strikes on three nuclear sites.
With agency inputs.
