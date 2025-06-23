Solis Announces Mineralisation Intersected At Chancho Al Palo, Peru



Diamond drilling commenced at Chancho al Palo (100% Solis Minerals) with the first drill hole completed at a depth of 713 metres. A second drill hole is scheduled to commence shortly, approximately 200 metres west of the first drill pad.

The first drill hole intersected fault-bounded iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") style mineralisation at 184 metres including visible chalcopyrite 1 .

Porphyry style mineralisation has been encountered from 451 metres including the presence of chalcopyrite mineralisation. From 586 metres, IOCG-style mineralised breccias increase in frequency. Visible gold was observed at 620 metres.

Assays from Chancho al Palo are due from ALS Global ("ALS") in July / August 2025. The Chancho al Palo drill rig and team will be mobilised to Ilo Este (100% Solis Minerals) once the planned 2,500 metre drill programme is completed.

Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on its 100 per cent owned Chancho al Palo prospect.

Chancho al Palo has not been previously explored. Geochemical and geophysical studies identified the presence of IOCG and porphyry copper targets1. Chancho al Palo is in the coastal copper belt of Peru and is situated approximately nine kilometres from the coast where Southern Copper's refinery and smelter are located. The area has access to excellent infrastructure supporting nearby copper mines including Quellaveco (Anglo American) and Toquepala (Southern Copper Corporation)2.







Figure 1: CAP-001-2025 drill core from 184.20 to 184.75 metres displaying tourmaline/specularite breccia with chalcopyrite mineralisation hosted in diorite intrusive. Visually estimated grade 0.5% Cu1. Assays are due for release in July / August 2025.

Note 1: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays are due for release in July / August 2025.

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:

"We're excited by the early signs of a mineralised system at Chancho al Palo, with our first drill hole intersecting visible chalcopyrite with some gold. Assays are expected in July / August 2025.

The presence of IOCG and porphyry style mineralisation, supported by alteration and geochemical pathfinders, is highly encouraging at this early stage and validates the quality of our surface exploration to vector in drill targets.

As the first company to drill this area, we are excited to assess the assays for Chancho al Palo. Early signs indicate that this project is very much aligned with our strategy of identifying copper-gold resources that have potential to host large-scale mining in one of the world's leading copper producing regions."

The first diamond drill hole, CAP-001-2025, concluded at a depth of 712.90 metres. Narrow, fault- bounded IOCG-style mineralisation was encountered in a breccia from 184.20 to 184.75 metres (Figure1). From 451.0 metres to 585.80 metres, a diorite intrusive was observed with trace sulphides including chalcopyrite, some higher portions more localised, in a more porphyritic setting (Figure 3). From 585.8 to 636.0 metres, the intrusive is traversed by narrow (0.5 - 1.0 metre width) IOCG breccias with more locally abundant sulphides, including chalcopyrite. At 619.90 metres, visible gold was observed in feldspathic alteration in the intrusive (Figure 2). From 673.0 to 712.90m (EOH) a structurally altered hornfels was encountered with silicification and magnetite alteration, some zones of abundant pyrite, and traces of chalcopyrite.









Figure 2: Drillhole CAP-001-2025 @ 619.90m. Visible gold (circled) in K-feldspar altered diorite. Circumference of circle approximately 2mm. Visually estimated grade at 0.10 g/t Au. Assays are due for release in July / August 2025.

The second drill hole, located approximately 200 metres west of the first, will target a similar anomaly. The total programme at Chancho al Palo is planned for 2,500 metres or approximately four to five drill holes. Core has been logged and cut with samples to be sent to ALS for assaying in the coming weeks. Results are expected in July / August 2025.

Chancho al Palo

The drilling program at Chancho al Palo is designed to test priority geophysical and geochemical anomalies interpreted to represent IOCG and porphyry-style mineralization systems3. Key objectives of the planned 2,500 metre campaign include:

Geological Description of Drillhole CAP-001-2025