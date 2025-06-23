Solis Announces Mineralisation Intersected At Chancho Al Palo, Peru
|Start date
|9 June 2025
|End date
|21 June 2025
|Survey:
|Platform
|P-01
|Azimuth
|250
|Dip
|75
|Depth
|712.90m (final)
|Collar:
|East UTM 19S
|255693
|North UTM 19S
|8069234
|Elevation (m)
|1292
|Datum
|WGS-84 19S
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays are due for release in July / August 2025.
The hole was collared on a coincident magnetic and chargeability (IP) anomaly with favourable surface geological indicators some 200 metres north-west of a regional cross-fault. Such faults are known vectors for porphyry mineralisation at Solis Minerals' Ilo Este property located 17 kilometres to the south-east4.
The hole has traversed several units to date, including:
| Hole
depth
(metres)
|Mineralisation type
|Visual estimate (grade %)
| 0.0-
184.20
|Fine-grained diorite with chloritic (propylitic) alteration, occasional feldspathic veining, disseminated magnetite and specularite.
|Trace % Cu
| 184.20-
184.75
|Brecciated diorite with tourmaline, specularite, calcite and pyrite and chalcopyrite as sulphides (Fig. 1). Probable late IOCG.
|0 - 0.5% Cu
| 184.75-
451.00
| Tuffs and volcanosedimentary units of the Jurassic Chocolate Formation. Disseminated chlorite and specularite alteration with patches of epigenetic pyrite increasing to moderate abundance around a structure at 411.90m
where alteration changes to epidote and calcite with disseminated traces of pyrite and chalcopyrite.
|Trace % Cu
| 451.00-
585.80
|Fine-grained propylitic altered diorite with sporadic chalcopyrite and pyrite associated with K-feldspar, calcite, and magnetite veinlets. Some breccias with locally abundant tourmaline, silicification, and sulphides. Propylitic alteration zone of potential porphyry system.
|0 - 0.5% Cu
3 Refer to SLM:ASX announcement 29 April 2024
4 Refer to SLM:ASX announcement 21 April 2025
| 585.80-
636.0
|Diorite as above, traversed by late-stage narrow breccias (0.5-1.0m width) with specularite, tourmaline, K-feldspar with moderate increase in sulphides including pyrite and chalcopyrite. Locally, very fine-grained gold was observed at 619.90m in felspathic alteration in diorites.
| 0 - 0.5% Cu
0 - 0.1 g/t Au
| 636.0-
668.50
|Volcanosedimentary unit in fault. Tourmaline breccia. Weak to moderate pyrite.
|Trace % Cu
| 668.5-
712.90
| Hornfels, some brecciation silicified and altered with magnetite. Patches of moderate sulphides (pyrite) with occasional chalcopyrite veins and patches.
From 701m, less alteration and sulphides.
|0-0.3% Cu
The drill hole has intersected several units that support the known magnetic and chargeability anomalies (Figure 4).
The geology is showing the presence of a mineralised system with epigenetic pyrite from 184.8 metres and traces of chalcopyrite in intrusive rocks from 451.0 to 585.8 metres (Figure 3). From 585.8 to 636.0m the intrusives are cut by narrow IOCG-style veins with some sulphides (including chalcopyrite) and one occurrence of visible gold observed to date (Figure 2). From 668.5m to EOH hornfels rocks (altered volcanics) are cut by magnetite breccias with magnetite and pyrite. The interpretation is that the hole is traversing the margin of a yet unidentified porphyry system (propylitic zone) that has been impacted locally by separate IOCG brecciation with mineralisation. The vectoring value of the hole will be augmented by the second drillhole, to be located 200 metres west, which is expected to enable the architecture of a potential porphyry system to be better understood.
Figure 3: Drillhole CAP-001-2025 @ 520.0m. Core displays disseminated chalcopyrite in propylitic altered fine- grained diorite. Visually estimated grade 0.3% Cu. Assays are due for release in July / August 2025.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Chancho al Palo drill targets over magnetic susceptibility plot. Targets include IP (1A and 1B) and magnetometry (M1 - M3) anomalies. Initial drill programme of 2,500 meters reflects a portion of the planned drill holes shown. Sequence and number of actual drill holes to be determined subject to programme results (refer to ASX Announcement 29 April 2024).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
ENDS
This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.
