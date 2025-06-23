Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Builddirect Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-06-23 03:12:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building materials retailer, announced the results of its annual general and special meeting held on June 20, 2025. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 77% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.

A total of 32,386,790 common shares were voted representing 77.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares. As a result,

  • The number of Directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Timothy Howley, Milan Roy, Henry Lees-Buckley and Eyal Ofir; and
  • Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit .

MENAFN23062025004218003983ID1109712419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search