Builddirect Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
A total of 32,386,790 common shares were voted representing 77.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares. As a result,
- The number of Directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Timothy Howley, Milan Roy, Henry Lees-Buckley and Eyal Ofir; and Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.
About BuildDirect:
BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit .
