Melissa Sanasie Champions Data Literacy And Storytelling In Marketing

Melissa SanasieToronto marketing expert urges professionals to bridge the gap between analytics and creativity

Toronto, Ontario - In a world increasingly shaped by fast-moving data and ever-shifting customer expectations, Melissa Sanasie, an accomplished marketing leader with over 12 years of experience, is calling on marketing professionals to sharpen both sides of their craft: data literacy and creative strategy.

In her recent interview titled“Leading with Data and Creativity: An Interview with Melissa Sanasie”, she shares insights from her journey managing multi-channel marketing campaigns at some of Canada's most well-known companies, including Shopify, RBC, and Hudson's Bay Company.

“Marketers who only focus on storytelling without understanding the numbers are flying blind,” said Sanasie.“On the flip side, those buried in spreadsheets can miss the emotional connection that drives real brand loyalty.”

A Need for Balance in the Modern Marketing Toolkit

Melissa Sanasie argues that data fluency is no longer optional in a marketing role. According to a 2023 study by Salesforce, 78% of high-performing marketers use data to drive every decision, yet nearly half of marketers still report discomfort with interpreting data.

“It's not about being a data scientist,” Sanasie explained.“It's about knowing what questions to ask, what to measure, and how to translate that into action. I've seen campaigns that looked beautiful flop because they weren't rooted in actual user behaviour.”

Sanasie's own success includes leading a content strategy at Shopify that increased organic traffic by 60% in one year and revamping email campaigns to boost customer retention by 35%.

Creativity Still Matters - But It Must Be Informed

While Sanasie advocates for data education, she also warns against losing the human touch.

“Creative instinct is still critical,” she said.“We're not marketing to algorithms - we're marketing to people. My best-performing campaign was the one that made users feel seen and understood, but the data told me where to speak and what tone to use.”

She encourages marketers to spend as much time talking to customers as they do pulling reports.“It sounds basic, but getting on a call with users has shaped more of my content strategy than any dashboard ever could.”

Action Starts with Individuals

Sanasie's call to action is simple:“Start where you are.”

She recommends that marketers take ownership of their professional development with a few small steps:



Take a free course in Google Analytics or HubSpot Academy.

Shadow a data analyst in your company to understand how they work. Read one new marketing case study each week and ask,“What worked, and how can I apply it?”

She also urges senior leaders to create space for both skill sets within teams.“Don't hire creatives without giving them access to data. Don't hire analysts without room to collaborate with brand teams. We can't afford silos anymore.”

A Culture of Learning and Mentorship

Outside of her day-to-day work at Shopify, Sanasie mentors young marketers and participates in events like Social Media Week Toronto.“I didn't get here alone,” she said.“And I don't think anyone should have to figure it out alone either.”

In her view, progress comes from shared growth, not gatekeeping.“Marketing is evolving fast, but we're better equipped than ever to learn, adapt and create real impact - as long as we do it together.”

About Melissa Sanasie

Melissa Sanasie is a Marketing Manager based in Toronto with over a decade of experience leading campaigns for major Canadian brands. Known for her data-driven strategies and creative storytelling, she has built a career at the intersection of analytics and human connection.

To read the full interview, visit: “Leading with Data and Creativity: An Interview with Melissa Sanasie”

