Tata Motors Announces Introductory Prices Of The Harrier.Ev
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 23, 2025: Tata Motors, India's largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, today announced the introductory pricing of the Harrier – India's most powerful homegrown SUV. With innovations that are not just first in the industry but among the first in the world and a commitment to effortless ownership through a lifetime warranty* on the battery pack, the Harrier has not only reinforced its reliability but has also successfully demonstrated its supercar-like performance, go-anywhere off-road capability, indulgent technology, and luxurious comfort – truly establishing itself as the ultimate SUV of tomorrow.
With bookings of the Harrier starting from 2nd July, below are the introductory prices for its personas powered by Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD). Prices of Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) dual-motor powered personas will be announced on 27th June 2025.
Commenting on the competitive pricing strategy of the Harrier, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "With Harrier we intend to unleash the true potential of an SUV – delivering unparalleled supercar like performance, go-anywhere off-road capability, and indulgent technology with luxurious comfort. What makes the Harrier truly remarkable is that it offers all this at price parity with ICE-powered vehicles-while surpassing them in performance, capability, technology, and safety.
With the prices announced today, we're not only taking a significant step forward in advancing e-mobility in India, but also offering a strong alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles. We are confident that the Harrier SUV is here to usher a new era of SUVs-defined not by what powers them, but by the power they deliver."
Key Highlights of the Harrier
· Experience Supercar-like performance
With dual motor power of 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, and 238 PS (175 kW) at the rear
504 Nm torque from the dual-motor setup
0–100 km/h in segment-best 6.3 seconds
· Enjoy Go-Anywhere off-road capability an SUV has to offer
Get the ultimate off-road experience with the Quad Wheel Drive
Impossible is nothing with Six terrain modes, giving the confidence to go everywhere
View around and under with the 540 degree surround view
· Savor Indulgent Technology and Luxurious Comfort like never before
Unmatched comfort and composure, courtesy Ultra Glide Suspension with Frequency Dependent Damping for exceptional ride and handling
Featuring a 36.9cm (14.53") Cinematic Infotainment Screen by Harman powered by Samsung Neo QLED, which is the world's 1st Neo QLED automotive display, JBL Black 10 speaker system with JBL audio modes and Dolby Atmos – for a Theatre Maax Experience
Backed by convenience in your hands with e-Valet Auto Park Assist, Digi Access Digital Key, and DrivePay
· Introduces lifetime warranty on the battery pack for a carefree ownership experience (*for first owner - private individual customer only)
· Powered by a 75kWh battery pack, giving ARAI certified (P1+P2) range of 627 km (Estimated C75 range of 480 km – 505 km)
· Get benefit of fast charging speed, by adding up to 250 km of range with a 15 minute charge
The Harrier has not only demonstrated its cutting-edge capabilities but also redefined the benchmarks for homegrown SUVs.
