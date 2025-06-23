403
Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran Missile Attack On Air Base
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 23 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Monday strongly condemned the missile attack launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the air base in Qatar as a blatant breach of its sovereignty and air space, international law and the UN Charter.
Spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry and Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Majed Al-Ansari said that Qatar reserves its right of direct response in a way that aligns with the form and size of the blatant aggression and in line with international law.
He added that the Qatari defense systems had intercepted the Iranian missiles, noting that the Ministry of Defense would issue a statement later in order to explain relevant details.
The Qatari spokesman underlined that the continuation of such escalatory military actions would underline regional security and stability, warning of relevant catastrophic reflections on international security and peace.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency. (end)
