Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran Missile Attack On Air Base

Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran Missile Attack On Air Base


2025-06-23 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 23 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Monday strongly condemned the missile attack launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the air base in Qatar as a blatant breach of its sovereignty and air space, international law and the UN Charter.
Spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry and Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Majed Al-Ansari said that Qatar reserves its right of direct response in a way that aligns with the form and size of the blatant aggression and in line with international law.
He added that the Qatari defense systems had intercepted the Iranian missiles, noting that the Ministry of Defense would issue a statement later in order to explain relevant details.
The Qatari spokesman underlined that the continuation of such escalatory military actions would underline regional security and stability, warning of relevant catastrophic reflections on international security and peace.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, reported Iran's Tasnim News agency. (end)
sss


MENAFN23062025000071011013ID1109712133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search