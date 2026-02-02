Cold Air To Drive Temperatures Lower On Tuesday After Mild Start

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Mild conditions will give way to a sharp shift on Tuesday as a cold and moist air mass drives temperatures lower and brings rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across much of the Kingdom, the Meteorological Department said.After a slightly cooler but still above-average Monday, conditions are set to deteriorate rapidly on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall noticeably, with cold weather spreading across most regions under partly cloudy to overcast skies.Rain is expected to develop from the early morning hours in northern areas before pushing into central regions and parts of the east. The department warned that rainfall may be heavy for short periods and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, particularly in northern and eastern areas. Light rain may reach parts of the southwestern regions later in the day.Strong westerly winds are forecast to accompany the system, raising dust in Badia areas and potentially reducing visibility, the department said.Conditions are expected to stabilize slightly on Wednesday, with a modest rise in temperatures. Despite the improvement, cold weather will persist across most regions, while milder conditions return to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba under low-level cloud cover.Another uptick in temperatures is forecast for Thursday, though conditions will remain relatively cold across most regions and comparatively warmer in low-lying areas. High-level clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds that may become active at times.On Monday, temperatures in eastern Amman are forecast to range between 21 C and 8 C, compared with 19 C to 6 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will record 17 C to 6 C, while the Sharah highlands will range between 18 C and 5 C. Daytime highs in the Badia are expected to reach 24 C before falling to 6 C at night, while plains areas will see temperatures between 22 C and 7 C.Low-lying areas will remain warmer, with temperatures ranging from 24 C to 10 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 26 C to 15 C in the south. The Dead Sea area is expected to record 25 C to 14 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 26 C and lows of 16 C.