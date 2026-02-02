403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Five design factors that make developments investor-friendly
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) As Dubai’s investor landscape evolves, investors place more emphasis on how homes perform and age. In 2025, the city recorded $250 billion in real estate transactions, with the investor base expanding by 24% year-over-year and welcoming 129,600 first-time investors. As the market matures, global capital has become more selective and focused on long-term value.
Interior planning, particularly kitchens, now plays a growing role in how a project is perceived and valued over time. Against this backdrop, Nolte FZE examines five design-led factors that define whether a development is truly investor-friendly.
Customised interiors for a diverse investor base
With over 40% of UAE real estate investors living overseas, customisation increases a project’s relevance to a broader buyer pool and supports stronger resale demand. Across the Arab world, the kitchen sits at the centre of hospitality and daily life. Ramadan iftars, Eid gatherings, and weekly family meals place specific demands on space, storage, and circulation, driving the need for extended counters, twin ovens, generous refrigeration, and layouts that connect seamlessly to the majlis or outdoor areas.
Meanwhile, international investors expect the minimalism associated with European living.
Investor-friendly developments strike a balance, combining regional materials such as walnut tones and natural stone with European elements like handleless cabinetry, matte finishes, and integrated appliances.
Adaptability to the Middle East climate
In this region, homes must perform reliably under high temperatures while managing constant exposure to heat, dust, and pests. Materials, fittings, and construction details that fail under environmental stress increase long-term operating costs and undermine asset value. Kitchen environments are particularly exposed due to frequent use, temperature fluctuations, and storage demands.
Nolte addresses these conditions through features developed specifically for the Middle East, including sealed edge protection that prevents dust and insects from entering cabinet units. By designing for resilience from the outset, developers can account for today’s environmental realities, avoid costly interventions tomorrow, and extend product lifespan.
Sustainability and ethical production
Environmental responsibility has become a baseline expectation for investors. In the UAE, this shift is reinforced by national frameworks such as Net Zero 2050, alongside Dubai’s Green Building Regulations and the continued growth of LEED-certified developments.
More than 70% of a kitchen is constructed using wood or wood-based materials, making responsible sourcing essential. Low-formaldehyde composites, recycled content, and certified timber have become standard requirements in serious projects. International certifications such as FSC and PEFC now serve as benchmarks for responsible material sourcing. These choices not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance indoor air quality and promote healthier living environments.
Developments aligned with these standards send a clear signal to investors and health-conscious homeowners that sustainability and regulatory compliance are embedded into the asset itself.
Durability and long-term value
Durability is one of the most overlooked drivers of real estate value, yet it has a direct impact on financial performance over time. Products built to last consume fewer resources across their lifecycle and deliver consistent quality. For investors, this translates into lower maintenance costs, stronger tenant satisfaction, and greater confidence in long-term value retention.
Kitchens are among the most heavily used spaces in any home, making surface quality and material resilience critical considerations. Matte finishes with anti-fingerprint properties reduce visible wear, minimise daily cleaning, and maintain a consistent appearance under frequent use. High-quality laminates, durable lacquers, and properly sealed edges resist moisture, heat, and everyday abrasion, preventing swelling, peeling, and surface degradation, particularly in warm climates.
Innovation as a differentiator
In a competitive market, developments must stand apart in tangible ways, and innovation signals future readiness. Projects that integrate adaptable, climate-resilient, and sustainably produced interiors are better positioned to meet regulatory changes, evolving buyer expectations, and long-term operational demands. As large, mixed-use developments become increasingly common across the UAE, consistency of quality across hundreds or thousands of units is critical.
Kitchens, as the emotional and social heart of the home, also demand continuous product development, smarter storage solutions, and adaptable configurations to reflect changing lifestyles. This is where experienced project manufacturers add value, enabling tailored finishes, colours, and layouts to be delivered at scale without compromising engineering discipline or quality consistency.
Interior planning, particularly kitchens, now plays a growing role in how a project is perceived and valued over time. Against this backdrop, Nolte FZE examines five design-led factors that define whether a development is truly investor-friendly.
Customised interiors for a diverse investor base
With over 40% of UAE real estate investors living overseas, customisation increases a project’s relevance to a broader buyer pool and supports stronger resale demand. Across the Arab world, the kitchen sits at the centre of hospitality and daily life. Ramadan iftars, Eid gatherings, and weekly family meals place specific demands on space, storage, and circulation, driving the need for extended counters, twin ovens, generous refrigeration, and layouts that connect seamlessly to the majlis or outdoor areas.
Meanwhile, international investors expect the minimalism associated with European living.
Investor-friendly developments strike a balance, combining regional materials such as walnut tones and natural stone with European elements like handleless cabinetry, matte finishes, and integrated appliances.
Adaptability to the Middle East climate
In this region, homes must perform reliably under high temperatures while managing constant exposure to heat, dust, and pests. Materials, fittings, and construction details that fail under environmental stress increase long-term operating costs and undermine asset value. Kitchen environments are particularly exposed due to frequent use, temperature fluctuations, and storage demands.
Nolte addresses these conditions through features developed specifically for the Middle East, including sealed edge protection that prevents dust and insects from entering cabinet units. By designing for resilience from the outset, developers can account for today’s environmental realities, avoid costly interventions tomorrow, and extend product lifespan.
Sustainability and ethical production
Environmental responsibility has become a baseline expectation for investors. In the UAE, this shift is reinforced by national frameworks such as Net Zero 2050, alongside Dubai’s Green Building Regulations and the continued growth of LEED-certified developments.
More than 70% of a kitchen is constructed using wood or wood-based materials, making responsible sourcing essential. Low-formaldehyde composites, recycled content, and certified timber have become standard requirements in serious projects. International certifications such as FSC and PEFC now serve as benchmarks for responsible material sourcing. These choices not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance indoor air quality and promote healthier living environments.
Developments aligned with these standards send a clear signal to investors and health-conscious homeowners that sustainability and regulatory compliance are embedded into the asset itself.
Durability and long-term value
Durability is one of the most overlooked drivers of real estate value, yet it has a direct impact on financial performance over time. Products built to last consume fewer resources across their lifecycle and deliver consistent quality. For investors, this translates into lower maintenance costs, stronger tenant satisfaction, and greater confidence in long-term value retention.
Kitchens are among the most heavily used spaces in any home, making surface quality and material resilience critical considerations. Matte finishes with anti-fingerprint properties reduce visible wear, minimise daily cleaning, and maintain a consistent appearance under frequent use. High-quality laminates, durable lacquers, and properly sealed edges resist moisture, heat, and everyday abrasion, preventing swelling, peeling, and surface degradation, particularly in warm climates.
Innovation as a differentiator
In a competitive market, developments must stand apart in tangible ways, and innovation signals future readiness. Projects that integrate adaptable, climate-resilient, and sustainably produced interiors are better positioned to meet regulatory changes, evolving buyer expectations, and long-term operational demands. As large, mixed-use developments become increasingly common across the UAE, consistency of quality across hundreds or thousands of units is critical.
Kitchens, as the emotional and social heart of the home, also demand continuous product development, smarter storage solutions, and adaptable configurations to reflect changing lifestyles. This is where experienced project manufacturers add value, enabling tailored finishes, colours, and layouts to be delivered at scale without compromising engineering discipline or quality consistency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment