Ketchum Creative Chief Indy Selvarajah Steps Down Amid Leadership Upheaval
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ketchum's chief creative officer for global markets, Indy Selvarajah, has stepped down after nearly five years at the Omnicom-owned agency, marking another senior departure during a period of significant uncertainty for the firm.
Selvarajah's exit follows the departure of two of Ketchum's most senior leaders – former global markets CEO Jo-Ann Robertson and former president and CEO Mike Doyle – and comes as the agency and its sister companies grapple with wider disruption linked to Omnicom's acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).
Selvarajah joined Ketchum in February 2021 as executive creative director after working in creative leadership roles at Edelman and Weber Shandwick. He was promoted to become the agency's first chief creative officer for global markets in June 2022.
During his tenure, Ketchum UK in particular emerged as one of the most creatively decorated PR agencies in the market, winning across PR, design, integrated and purpose-led categories, and increasingly competing directly with advertising agencies at major creative awards shows.
Selvarajah told PRovoke Media:“I've been at Ketchum for nearly five years, and it's one of those moments where it's time to move on. Things change in agencies, but what never changed was the quality of the work. I had great relationships with Mike Doyle and Jo-Ann, and Luke [Walker, UK head of creative] – it just worked.
"We've always had buckets of creative ambition and creatives doing amazing work, with our team winning over 70 global awards in 2025 – across PR and advertising awards – and I've always said it's best to leave when you've done really great work.”
On his next steps, Selvarajah said:“I'm taking some time out to perfect my padel technique and chatting to some interesting people during the breaks. Watch this space.”
In a LinkedIn post announcing his decision, Selvarajah talked about his ambition to redefine creativity at Ketchum UK and beyond. He credited Robertson and Doyle as senior leaders who“cleared the land mines” and enabled the agency's creative vision, including Walker – who joined from Mischief in 2023 – and the wider creative team.
Selvarajah also pointed to Ketchum UK's creative achievements over the past four and a half years, including top-tier rankings in global creativity indices and wins at Cannes Lions, Eurobest, Clios, LIAs, The Drum, Campaign and Creative Circle, among others. He also highlighted the role of clients willing to take creative risks and collaborators across design, production and film in shaping the agency's output.
Ketchum has not yet announced a successor to Selvarajah.
His departure is the latest signal that Ketchum's creative leadership of the past five years is drawing to a close, following Robertson's exit in late 2025 and Doyle's departure last summer. The agency now faces questions about its future positioning and leadership structure at a time when Omnicom is reassessing its global PR portfolio in the wake of the IPG acquisition.
While Omnicom has sought to reassure the market that its PR agencies will face minimal disruption following the IPG deal, Ketchum sister firms Porter Novelli and FleishmanHillard are also undergoing structural changes around the world post-merger.
There have not yet been any announcements about the future – or any potential consolidation or sale – of Omnicom or former IPG PR agencies, which include The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Current Group and DeVries Global.
In December, it was confirmed that former OPRG chief executive Chris Foster would retain leadership of the expanded PR agency group.
