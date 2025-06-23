Jordan's General Industrial Index Grows By 2% In Q1 2025 JCI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN (JT) - The Kingdom's industrial index recorded a 2 per cent increase during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, driven by“strong” performance across various sectors and sub-indices.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir said that the growth was achieved despite regional and international challenges that placed“significant” pressure on the Kingdom, especially on its economic sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He praised the resilience of the industrial sector, which has continued to grow and boost its presence locally and internationally.

Jaghbir noted that the overall performance indicators reflect a“noticeable” improvement and optimism within the sector.

Based on feedback from industrial companies, over 60 per cent of industrial entrepreneurs expressed confidence in improved performance in the coming months, he said.

The president added that this is seen as a“positive” sign of ongoing trust in the industrial sector and its vital role in driving national economic growth.

He noted that seven out of 10 industrial sub-sectors experienced positive growth during the first quarter.

Leading the way was the chemical and cosmetics sector, which grew by 11 per cent, followed by packaging with 9 per cent, and leather and textiles with 7 per cent, he said.

Jaghbir said that other sectors showing growth included plastics and rubber (6.6 per cent), construction (6.2 per cent), wood and furniture (4.2 per cent) and the food, agricultural and livestock industries (2.8 per cent).

Regarding the sub-indices that comprise the overall index, Jaghbir noted that employment increased by 6.2 per cent, while industrial exports saw a rise of 15 per cent.

The industrial production index grew by 2.7 per cent, and the industrial survey index improved by 6 per cent, he added.

Jaghbir stressed that regional developments have introduced additional challenges and uncertainty for the industrial sector, reiterating Jordan's resilience and the sector's ability to turn these challenges into opportunities.

He cited past crises as evidence of the sector's adaptability and strength.

The JCI's Department of Studies and Strategies regularly publishes the index, providing insights into the sector's performance and outlook.