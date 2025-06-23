Almeida And Baroncini Elevate UAE Team Emirates‐XRG's Momentum

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

João Almeida secured the general classification at the Tour de Suisse on 22 June, overpowering Kevin Vauquelin in a commanding mountain time trial, while Filippo Baroncini clinched his first overall win at the Baloise Belgium Tour on the same day. The victories mark a milestone weekend for UAE Team Emirates‐XRG, pushing its season tally to a record-breaking 50 wins.

Almeida, wearing the yellow jersey, staged a remarkable turnaround during the 10.1 km ascent from Beckenried to Stockhütte. Starting the final stage 33 seconds behind Vauquelin, he posted a blistering 27:33-beating the Frenchman by 1:40 and sealing the victory by a 1:07 margin. His performance ensured he not only claimed the overall title but also the points jersey.

The Tour de Suisse had already seen Almeida recover from an early setback-losing over three minutes on stage one-by capturing stage four and seven victories, and grinding out bonus seconds during stage seven to stay within reach. The final time trial confirmed his status as one of the WorldTour's most consistent climber–time‐trial specialists.

Baroncini's triumph at the Baloise Belgium Tour marked his debut general classification success. He topped the podium with a slender four-second lead over Ethan Hayter, after a tactically astute five‐stage campaign. Baroncini's consistency in the Ardennes-style terrain and strategic riding during the Golden Kilometre bonus sprints proved decisive.

These wins reflect a broader surge in form across the Emirati team. With Almeida's mastery in time trials and mountain terrain, complemented by Baroncini's emergence in hilly classics, the squad demonstrates depth and versatility-especially crucial as attention now turns to the Tour de France.

Analysts highlight that Almeida parlayed a challenging start into a commanding campaign by dominating critical stages and leveraging team support. He paid tribute to his riders and staff after stage seven, noting that every second counted and his boost in morale hinged on teamwork.

Baroncini, meanwhile, operated quietly yet effectively-conserving energy and nabbing time bonuses without making headlines until the final standings were published. His victory signals maturity beyond a first-time winner; his profile suggests he could emerge as a versatile contender in mountainous races later this season.

UAE Team Emirates‐XRG, under the stewardship of General Manager Mauro Gianetti and Team Manager Matxin Fernández, stands third in the UCI WorldTeam rankings this season, boasting eight overall stage‐race victories and seventeen individual stage wins. Tadej Pogačar has led the charge with seven wins, yet Almeida and Baroncini are edging into prominence.

The team's momentum also offers tactical flexibility for the upcoming Tour de France, where Almeida is expected to support Pogačar, and Baroncini may be deployed in breakaways or mountain stages. Their successes in Switzerland and Belgium send a clear signal: UAE Team Emirates‐XRG will field a multi‐faceted and potent challenge in the Grand Départ.

