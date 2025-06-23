Medical Equipment And Supplies Market Outlook, Trends, Innovations And Growth Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global medical equipment and supplies market is projected to reach a value of approximately $557 billion in 2024. This robust market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with a forecasted value of around $1 trillion by 2034, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.7% during the 2025–2034 period.

Foreword

The medical equipment and supplies industry is a backbone of modern healthcare systems, driving innovations that support diagnostics, treatment, surgery, and patient care across clinical and home settings. As global healthcare systems undergo digital transformation, aging populations demand higher standards of care, and emerging markets expand access, the sector is poised for continued expansion.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the medical equipment and supplies market, integrating financial outlooks, segment trends, key players, regulatory shifts, and technological developments that are shaping the landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Market Size & Segmentation



Global Valuation & Growth:

USD 570.3 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 840 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Segmentation:



By Product: Diagnostic imaging, surgical instruments, patient monitoring, disposable consumables, mobility aids, sterilization equipment.



By End-User: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic labs, home care settings.



By Application: Cardiovascular, orthopedics, respiratory, urology, neurology, ophthalmology. By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players



Global Leaders: Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Abbott, Philips Healthcare, Baxter, 3M Healthcare, Boston Scientific.

Emerging & Mid-Tier Companies: B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, ResMed, ICU Medical, Hill-Rom, Terumo, Nipro, Mindray, Masimo. Startups to Watch: Cala Health (neuromodulation), Kinsa (connected thermometers), SiBionics (wearable diagnostics), Exo (portable ultrasound).

Key Market Events (2024–2025)



Stryker launched the Mako Total Knee 2.0 robotics platform in March 2024, enhancing AI-assisted precision surgery.

Medtronic received FDA approval for its Micra AV2 and VR2 leadless pacemakers.

GE HealthCare completed acquisition of Caption Health, integrating AI ultrasound guidance.

Philips launched the IntelliVue MX750 & MX850 patient monitors with advanced interoperability. Baxter divested its BioPharma Solutions business for $4.25B to refocus on core hospital equipment lines.

Recent Company Developments



Boston Scientific: Introduced POLARx Cryoablation System in Europe for atrial fibrillation (2025).

Johnson & Johnson MedTech: Debuted Ottava surgical robot prototype, targeting 2026 commercialization.

Masimo: Expanded Rad-G Pulse Oximeter rollout across community clinics in Africa and Southeast Asia.

ICU Medical: Advanced integration of Plum 360 infusion systems with hospital EHRs. ResMed: Launched AirCurve 11 series of bilevel devices with AI-enabled titration.

Key Funding Deals (2024–2025)



Exo: Raised $100M in Series C for AI-based handheld ultrasound devices.

Huma Therapeutics: Secured $130M to expand remote patient monitoring platform.

Noah Medical: Closed $150M Series B for advanced robotic bronchoscopy systems.

Nanox: Raised $90M for commercializing digital X-ray technology. HeartFlow: Raised $215M to expand AI-based cardiovascular diagnostics.

Government & Regulatory Developments



FDA (U.S.): Updated Safer Technologies Program (STeP) guidance to accelerate approvals of low-risk innovations.

European Union MDR: Full implementation enforced from January 2025, reshaping regulatory pathways.

India: Expanded PLI scheme to medical device manufacturers with 5%–10% incentives.

Japan: Streamlined reimbursement coding for remote diagnostics in national health insurance. Brazil: ANVISA fast-tracked essential surgical supply approvals amid demand surges.

Most Sold Equipment & Supplies by Region

USA:



Top categories: Patient monitors, imaging systems (MRI/CT), surgical instruments, orthopedic implants. High volume devices: Infusion pumps (BD Alaris), ventilators (Philips Trilogy), ECGs (GE MAC series).

Europe:



Focus: High-end imaging, endoscopy, and robotic surgery (da Vinci, Mako). High sales: Diagnostic reagents, blood pressure monitors, portable ultrasounds.

Asia-Pacific:



Drivers: Rising demand in China, India, Southeast Asia; expansion in community and home-based devices. Popular items: Vital signs monitors, glucometers, oxygen concentrators.

Latin America:



High demand for: Sterile surgical kits, digital thermometers, portable ECGs. Main channels: Public health procurement, international aid, private clinics.

Volume-Based Rankings & Sales Insights



Global MRI scanner shipments: ~6,500 units in 2024; Siemens, GE, Philips dominate.

Infusion pumps: Over 300,000 units sold globally in 2024.

Surgical kits & disposables: Account for 45% of global volume-based consumption. Wearables: Rapid growth in consumer-linked medical devices like smart blood pressure monitors and oximeters.

Conclusion

The medical equipment and supplies market is evolving rapidly with a focus on miniaturization, automation, remote diagnostics, and patient-centric innovations. Coupled with stronger government support, global health digitization, and continuous investments in AI and robotics, the industry is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory through 2030.

This report brings together critical data, company actions, and global regulatory dynamics to support decision-making for stakeholders across the healthcare and medtech ecosystem.

Comprehensive Medical Devices List

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING EQUIPMENT

MRI Machines

The global MRI machines market is valued at approximately $7.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $10.2 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 3.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: SIGNA Premier, SIGNA Pioneer, SIGNA Explorer, MAGNETOM Vida, MAGNETOM Sola, MAGNETOM Lumina, Ingenia Elition, Ingenia Ambition, MR 5300, Vantage Galan, Vantage Orian, Vantage Elan, Echelon Oval, Echelon Smart Plus, Airis Vento, Embrace Neonatal MRI, Swoop Portable MRI

CT Scanners

The global CT scanner market was valued at approximately $6.5 billion in 2024, with expectations of reaching around $10 billion by 2034. This projection reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Revolution Apex, Revolution Maxima, Revolution EVO, SOMATOM Drive, SOMATOM go.Top, SOMATOM X.cite, Spectral CT 7500, Incisive CT, MicroDose SI, Aquilion ONE, Aquilion Lightning, Aquilion Prime, Supria Grande, Supria Prime, CereTom, BodyTom Elite, NeuViz ACE, NeuViz Glory, NeuViz Epoch

Ultrasound Systems

The global ultrasound systems market is valued at approximately $8.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $14.5 billion by 2034, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: LOGIQ E10, Voluson E10, Vivid E95, EPIQ Elite, Affiniti, Lumify, ACUSON Sequoia, ACUSON Juniper, ACUSON Redwood, Aplio i-series, Xario, Viamo, Resona, DC-series, TE-series, RS85, HS70, HS60, Arietta, Lisendo, Noblus, MyLab, MyLabOne, MyLabSigma, SII, PX, Edge II, Butterfly iQ, C3 HD3, L7 HD3, PA HD3

X-Ray Equipment

The global X-ray equipment market is projected to reach a value of approximately $11.5 billion in 2024, driven by advancements in imaging technologies and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring diagnostic imaging. The market is expected to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, with a projected market value of about $18 billion by 2034, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Key Competitors: DRX-Evolution Plus, DRX-Compass, DRX-Mobile Retrofit, Fluoroscan InSight FD, DirectRay DR, Selenia Dimensions, DigitalDiagnost C90, MobileDiagnost wDR, SmartDiagnost, Definium 8000, AMX-4+, Brivo XR515, Ysio Max, Multitom Rax, Mobilett Elara Max, CXDI Control Software NE, RADREX-i, RADspeed Pro, MobileDaRt Evolution MX8, FlexaVision FX-1, FDR D-EVO II, FDR Go, FDR nano, AeroDR, RegaMax, Xpress

Mammography Systems

The global mammography systems market is valued at approximately $3.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $5.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: 3Dimensions, Selenia Dimensions, Senographe Pristina, Senographe Crystal Nova, Mammomat Revelation, Mammomat Inspiration Prime, AMULET Innovality, ASPIRE Cristalle, MicroDose SI, MammoGraphe Opertune, Giotto TOMO, Giotto Class, Clarity 3D, Nuance Excel

Nuclear Medicine & PET/CT

The global nuclear medicine market, particularly in the PET/CT segment, is valued at approximately $6 billion. The market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $10 billion by 2034, driven by advancements in imaging technologies and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. During the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.5%.

Key Competitors: Discovery MI, Discovery IQ, Discovery NM/CT 670, Biograph Vision, Biograph mCT, Symbia Intevo, Vereos PET/CT, Ingenuity TF, BrightView, Celesteion, Veriton-CT, Veriton FH, VERITON-CT, D-SPECT, AnyScan, nanoScan, Dedicated Breast PET

CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES

Pacemakers & ICDs

The global pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) market is valued at approximately $10.5 billion in 2024, with a projected value reaching around $15 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory suggests a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Micra AV, Azure, Cobalt, Visia AF, Assurity MRI, Ellipse, Gallant, Aveir VR, Accolade, Essentio, Dynagen, Emblem, Edora, Etrinsa, Iforia, Inventra, Kora, Reply, Paradym, Virtue DR, Virtue SR

Heart Valves

The global heart valves market is valued at approximately $12 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034, aiming for a market value of around $22 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Competitors: SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra, Inspiris Resilia, Evolut PRO+, Evolut FX, Hancock II, Trifecta GT, Portico, NaviGate, Lotus Edge, ACURATE neo2, Perceval, Mitroflow, Crown PRT, On-X, BioGlue, CryoValve SG

Coronary Stents

The Global Coronary Stents market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.87 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period.

Key Competitors: Xience Sierra, Xience Skypoint, Absorb GT1, Synergy, Promus PREMIER, Omega, Resolute Onyx, Resolute Integrity, Resolute NX, Ultimaster, Nobori, Gianturco-Roubin II, Orsiro, Pro-Kinetic Energy, Coroflex Please, Coroflex ISAR, VELOcity, Coroflex Please NEO

Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires

The global market for cardiac catheters and guidewires is valued at approximately $8.5 billion, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures. The market is projected to reach around $14 billion by 2034, demonstrating significant growth opportunities.

Key Competitors: Radifocus, Glidewire, Fielder, Hi-Torque, Whisper, Pilot, Runthrough, Transend, Spartacore, Roadrunner, Treasure, Laureate, Impress, Flexor, Sion, Miracle

Structural Heart Devices

The structural heart devices market is poised for significant growth, with a current market value of approximately $10 billion in 2024. This sector is projected to reach around $19 billion by 2034, reflecting robust advancements in technology and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this period is estimated to be 7.5%.

Key Competitors: MitraClip, Amplatzer, TriClip, Pascal, Cardioband, Watchman, Cadera, Intrepid, ASD/PFO Occluders, Figulla, Atrial Flow Regulator, Cardioform, Helex

SURGICAL EQUIPMENT

The global Surgical Robots market is expected to grow at 17.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 18.01 billion by 2028 from USD 4.38 billion in 2019.

Surgical Robots

Key Competitors: da Vinci Xi, da Vinci X, da Vinci SP, Mako SmartRobotics, Mako Total Knee, Mako Total Hip, ROSA Knee, ROSA Hip, ROSA Brain, Hugo RAS, Mazor X Stealth Edition, NAVIO, CORI Surgical System, Monarch Platform, Ottava, Versius, CyberKnife, Radixact, Cirq Robotic Alignment

Electrosurgical Units

The global electrosurgical units (ESUs) market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach approximately $4.2 billion in value by 2024. The market is expected to expand robustly, with a forecasted value of $7.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.5% during the period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: ForceTriad, LigaSure, Aquamantys, Harmonic, Enseal, Thunderbeat, ESG-400, UES-40, System 5000, AltaVista, Excalibur Plus, Aaron, Bantam, Specialist PRO, Force FX, Force Argon, Force Triad

Laparoscopic Instruments

The laparoscopic instruments market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of approximately $16 billion in 2024. An expected surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is propelling market expansion. By 2034, the market value is estimated to reach around $28 billion, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Hopkins, Tele Pack, Aida, Visera Elite II, Visera 4K UHD, EndoEYE, 1588 4K, X8000, 1488 HD, Endo GIA, Tri-Staple, Echelon Flex, Proximate, AirSeal, FreeHand, MicroFrance, Aesculap Einstein Vision, Aesculap Caiman

Surgical Lighting

The global surgical lighting market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by advancements in medical technology and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. By 2034, the market is projected to reach around $2.3 billion, reflecting the ongoing shift towards enhanced surgical environments and improved patient outcomes.

Key Competitors: iLED, TruLight 5000, LEDion, Harmony, Volista, Pentavision, Visum, L10, L9, Levis, Mira, Simeon, Burton AIM, Burton Apex, Burton Outpatient II, Horizon, Elite, Allegiance

Surgical Tables

The global surgical tables market is valued at approximately $2.5 billion, driven by advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing volume of surgical procedures. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034, with the total market value expected to reach about $4.5 billion by the end of 2034.

Key Competitors: 5085 SRT, 4085, Cmax, Epic II, T5, Secure II, Magnus, Alphamaxx, Betamaxx, TruSystem 7500, TruSystem 7000, Modular, Orthopedic, Radiolucent, Quasar, Axia, Operon

ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES

Hip Replacement Systems

The global hip replacement market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated market value of approximately $7.4 billion in 2024. This market is projected to reach about $10.2 billion by 2034, driven by advancing technologies and an increasing elderly population. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this period is anticipated to be around 3.5%, reflecting robust demand amid rising awareness of joint health.

Key Competitors: Trident, Accolade TMZF, Meridian, Taperloc, G7, Trabecular Metal, Pinnacle, Corail, Summit, R3, Redapt, Anthology, Novation, Alteon, ExactechGPS, Profemur, Trilogy, Evolution

Knee Replacement Systems

The knee replacement systems market is poised for significant growth, with a current market value estimated at approximately $21 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach around $35 billion by 2034, reflecting a substantial increase driven by an aging population and rising incidences of knee-related ailments, including osteoarthritis. This growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Triathlon, Mako Total Knee, GetAroundKnee, Persona, NexGen, Vanguard, Attune, Sigma, PFC Sigma, Legion, Genesis II, Journey II, Optetrak, Truliant, Advance

Spinal Implants

The spinal implants market is poised for significant growth, with a current market value estimated at approximately $13.5 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach around $24 billion by 2034, driven by escalating demand for advanced surgical solutions and an aging global population. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 is anticipated to be about 6.6%.

Key Competitors: Infuse, Mastergraft, Expedium, Viper, Mountaineer, SpineJack, PEEK-OPTIMA, Tritanium, XLIF, MAGEC, Pulse, REVOLVE, CALIBER, SECURE-C, M6-C, Firebird, Trinity ELITE

Trauma Fixation

The global trauma fixation market is valued at approximately $5.2 billion, driven by increasing incidences of traumatic injuries and surgeries worldwide. The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025–2034, reaching an estimated value of $10.2 billion by 2034.

Key Competitors: T2, AxSOS, Hoffmann 3, NCB, Periarticular, A.L.P.S., LCP, Variable Angle LCP, DePuy Mitek, TRIGEN, Sliding Hip Screw, EVOS, TL-HEX, Limb Reconstruction System, Acu-Loc, DVR, Polarus

PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS

Vital Signs Monitors

The global vital signs monitors market is projected to reach approximately $4.2 billion in value by 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for home healthcare solutions. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to expand significantly, with a projected value of around $7.5 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.1%, appealing to investors and stakeholders alike.

Key Competitors: IntelliVue MX800, IntelliVue MX450, IntelliVue MX40, Carescape B850, Carescape B650, Carescape B450, Root, Radical-7, Pronto-7, BeneVision N-series, uMEC, VS-series, BSM-6000, BSM-3000, BSM-1700, Xhibit, Qube, 90367, Connex Vital Signs Monitor, Connex ProBP

ECG Machines

The global ECG machine market is poised to reach approximately $5.2 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in health monitoring. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, forecasting a value of $8.8 billion by 2034.

Key Competitors: Cardiofax, ECG-1550P, ECG-2550, PageWriter TC70, PageWriter TC50, PageWriter TC30, MAC 2000, MAC 1200, MAC 800, Cardiovit AT-102 Plus, AT-101, MS-2010, BeneHeart, D-series, R-series, ELI 380, ELI 280, ELI 230, CP 200, CP 150, CP 100

Pulse Oximeters

The pulse oximeter market is projected to reach a value of approximately $3.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing awareness of health monitoring solutions and a growing patient population with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. The market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a projected value of around $6.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Rad-97, Rad-8, MightySat, 3230, 2500A, GO2, SureTemp Plus, SatShare, M1191BL, Nellcor, PM1000N, N-600x, BCI, Capnocheck, AVEA, CMS50 series, CONTEC08A, MD300 series, Pulse Ox

RESPIRATORY DEVICES

Ventilators

The global ventilators market is expected to grow at more than 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.5 billion by 2029 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020.

Key Competitors: Puritan Bennett 980, 840, 560, V680, V60, V30, Carescape R860, Engstrom Carestation, Evita V300, Evita V500, Babylog VN800, HAMILTON-G5, HAMILTON-C6, HAMILTON-T1, Bellavista 1000, CareFusion 3100A, Stellar 150, Lumis 100 VPAP S, Lumis 150 VPAP ST, Servo-i, Servo-n, Servo-Air

CPAP/BiPAP Machines

The global CPAP/BiPAP machines market is valued at approximately $4.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $7.8 billion by 2034. This indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: AirSense 10, AirCurve 10, AirMini, DreamStation, System One, SimplyGo, ICON, SleepStyle, myAirvo 2, IntelliPAP, Blue, DV5 Series, iCH, XT, Wizard, RESmart, G2S, Luna, DreamStar, EcoStar, S.Box

Nebulizers

The global nebulizers market is valued at approximately $2.7 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth to around $4.5 billion by 2034. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The current market scenario reflects an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, driving the demand for effective drug delivery systems like nebulizers.

Key Competitors: CompAir, MicroAir, NE-C801, InnoSpire, SideStream, I-neb, LC Plus, LC Sprint, PARI BOY, Pulmo-Aide, Traveler, VixOne, Aeromist, Whisper Jet, Micro Mist, Beetle, Compact Compressor, PowerNeb, IH21, IH50, IH58

LABORATORY EQUIPMENT

Hematology Analyzers

The global hematology analyzers market is projected to reach approximately $3.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for accurate diagnostics and advancements in technology. The market is expected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.8% from 2025 to 2034, potentially surpassing $6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Competitors: XN-Series, XS-Series, pocH-100i, Cell-Dyn Emerald, Cell-Dyn Ruby, Cell-Dyn Sapphire, DxH 900, DxH 690T, Ac·T diff2, BC-6800, BC-5000, BC-2800, Yumizen H500, Yumizen H550, Yumizen H2500, MEK-9100, MEK-8222, MEK-7300

Chemistry Analyzers

The global chemistry analyzers market is valued at approximately $11 billion in 2024, with a robust growth trajectory expected over the coming decade. The market is projected to reach around $18 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: cobas 8000, cobas 6000, cobas c 501, Architect ci8200, Architect c8000, Alinity c, Atellica CH 930, Dimension Vista, Advia 1800, AU5800, AU680, DxC 700 AU, Vitros 5600, Vitros 4600, Vitros ECiQ, BS-2000M2, BS-800M2, BS-240 Pro

Immunoassay Analyzers

The global immunoassay analyzers market is projected to reach a value of approximately $20 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for rapid diagnostic technologies and advancements in healthcare. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $35 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5%.

Key Competitors: Architect i2000SR, Architect i1000SR, Alinity i, cobas e 801, cobas e 602, cobas e 411, Atellica IM 1300, Centaur XP, Immulite 2000 XPi, DxI 9000, DxI 800, Access 2, Vitros 3600, Vitros ECi, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XS, LIAISON Murex

Molecular Diagnostics

The molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach a value of approximately $10.5 billion in 2024, driven by increased demand for personalized medicine and advancements in genetic testing technologies. It is expected to grow significantly, with a forecasted market value of $18.2 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the 2025–2034 period.

Key Competitors: cobas 6800, cobas 4800, LightCycler 480, m2000, Alinity m, ID NOW, GeneXpert, Infinity-48, Infinity-80, Panther, Tigris, Aptima, NucliSENS easyMAG, ARGENE, FilmArray, QIAsymphony, Rotor-Gene Q, QIAstat-Dx

DIABETES CARE DEVICES

Blood Glucose Monitors

The global blood glucose monitors market is valued at approximately $14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $28 billion by 2034. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: FreeStyle Lite, FreeStyle Freedom Lite, FreeStyle Optium Neo, Accu-Chek Guide, Accu-Chek Performa, Accu-Chek Active, OneTouch Ultra 2, OneTouch Verio, OneTouch Select Plus, Contour Next, Contour Plus, Contour XT, Glucocard, Glucocard Shine, Glucocard Expression, Medisafe, Medisafe Fit, Medisafe Mini, Jazz, WaveSense KeyNote, WaveSense Presto

Continuous Glucose Monitors

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is valued at approximately $5.4 billion in 2024, driven by increased prevalence of diabetes and demand for real-time glucose monitoring solutions. The market is projected to grow, reaching an estimated $15.2 billion by 2034, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

Key Competitors: G6, G5, G4 Platinum, FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2, FreeStyle Navigator, Guardian Sensor 3, Guardian Connect, Enlite, Eversense, Eversense XL, Eclipse ICGM, GlucoTrack

Insulin Pumps

The global insulin pump market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion. This market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $12.1 billion by 2034, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements in diabetes management. The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period from 2025 to 2034 is anticipated to be around 6.3%, reflecting robust demand for innovative diabetes care solutions.

Key Competitors: MiniMed 780G, MiniMed 670G, MiniMed 630G, t:slim X2, t:lock, t:flex, Omnipod 5, Omnipod DASH, Omnipod Eros, Accu-Chek Insight, Accu-Chek Combo, Accu-Chek Spirit, Vibe, Ping, OneTouch Ping, V-Go, V-Go Prefilled

DENTAL EQUIPMENT

Dental Chairs

The global dental chair market is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, driven by increasing dental health awareness and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Projections indicate a robust growth trajectory, with the market expected to reach around $2.9 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%.

Key Competitors: A-dec 500, A-dec 400, A-dec 300, Sovereign, Compact i, Compact i5, Intego, Teneo, C4+, Estetica E50, Estetica E30, Estetica E70, UltraComfort, UltraTrim, Synthesis, Clesta II, Clesta E, Voyager III, Spirit 3000, Spirit 2000, Chairman

Dental Imaging

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Key Competitors: CS 8100, CS 9000, CS 9300, Gendex, KaVo, Instrumentarium, ProMax, ProOne, Viso, Orthophos, Galileos, CEREC, PaX-i3D, PaX-Primo, Green-X, Veraviewepocs, Accuitomo, X-era, VGi evo, GiANO HR, 5G

Dental Lasers

The global dental lasers market is valued at approximately $1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $2.3 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% over the forecast period.

Key Competitors: Waterlase, Epic X, iLase, LightWalker, TwinLight, SkyPulse, LiteTouch, OpusDent, UltraPulse, Solea, Solea Sleep, SiroLaser, SiroLaser Blue, SiroLaser Advance, Bluephase, Bluephase Style, Bluephase PowerCure

OPHTHALMOLOGY EQUIPMENT

Ophthalmic Lasers

The ophthalmic lasers market is projected to reach approximately $4.5 billion in 2024, reflecting robust demand driven by advancements in laser technologies and increasing prevalence of ocular diseases. For the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $7.2 billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.2%.

Key Competitors: Constellation, Centurion, LenSx, Catalys, Stellaris Elite, Whitestar Signature, Victus, Millennium, VisuMax, MEL 90, OPMI Lumera, Triton, Maestro, 3D OCT-1, Quest, OPD-Scan III, RT-5100, EX500, FS200, Refractive Suite

Intraocular Lenses

The global intraocular lens (IOL) market is poised for substantial growth in 2024, valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Projections indicate a robust expansion, with the market expected to reach around $9.1 billion by 2034, driven by advances in ophthalmic technology and an aging population in need of cataract and refractive surgeries. The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period (2025–2034) stands at 7.2%.

Key Competitors: AcrySof, PanOptix, Vivity, Tecnis, Tecnis Symfony, Tecnis Synergy, enVista, LI61AO, Crystalens, AT LISA, AT TORBI, CT LUCIA, Vivinex, AF-1, PC-60AD, RayOne, Superflex, T-flex

Diagnostic Equipment

The global diagnostic equipment market is valued at approximately $60 billion in 2024, driven by increasing healthcare demands and technological advancements in medical diagnostics. The market is projected to reach around $94 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Maestro, Triton, TRC-NW8, Cirrus, Clarus, IOLMaster, Spectralis, Anterion, Retina Angiograph, Avanti, iVue, iFusion, Mirante, RS-3000, OPD-Scan, Epic, Phoroptor, Chart Projector

WOUND CARE PRODUCTS

Advanced Wound Dressings

The advanced wound dressings market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of approximately $5.3 billion in 2024. This market is projected to reach around $9.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Allevyn, Acticoat, Pico, Mepilex, Mepitel, Safetac, Tegaderm, Medipore, Cavilon, DuoDERM, Aquacel, Esteem, Biatain, Triad, Comfeel, Restore, CeraPlus, Adapt

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion in 2024, driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and surgical site infections. With a projected growth trajectory, the market is expected to reach around $5.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: V.A.C., InfoV.A.C., ActiV.A.C., RENASYS, PICO 7, Avance, Avance Solo, Avance CS, PRO-Healion, Cardinal NPWT, LR3, Wound Pro, Versatile 1

INFUSION PUMPS & IV EQUIPMENT

Infusion Pumps

The global infusion pumps market is valued at approximately $6.5 billion, driven by the rising demand for advanced healthcare technologies and increasing chronic disease prevalence. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with projections suggesting a value of around $10.2 billion by 2034. This indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Sigma Spectrum, Colleague, Flo-Gard, Perfusor Space, Infusomat Space, Outlook, Agilia, Volumat, Perfusor, Plum 360, LifeCare, Symbiq, Medfusion, CADD, Graseby, TE-171, TE-112, TE-331, BeneFusion, VP-series, nPM-series

IV Catheters & Accessories

The IV catheter market reached a value of approximately $4.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to grow to $8 billion by 2034. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Competitors: Insyte, Nexiva, Angiocath, Surflo, Surshield, Surflo-W, Jelco, Protectiv, Delta, Introcan,

