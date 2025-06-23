EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) publishes increased own funds requirements for ProCredit Holding AG

Announcement by BaFin published today Increased capital requirements by 0.75 percentage points as disclosed by ProCredit Holding on 6 March 2025 Frankfurt am Main, Juni 23 2025 – With today's publication, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) disclosed increased capital requirements for ProCredit Holding, which were a result of a review of the group's credit processes. The Company's capital requirements were increased by 0.75 percentage points, in line with the announcement by ProCredit Holding on 6 March 2025. The Company's capital requirements were increased by 2 percentage points in accordance with Section 10 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 2 no. 2 of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz). The background to the order is that the credit and risk provision processes do not fully correspond to the requirements of MaRisk and the German Banking Act. ProCredit Holding is already in the process of implementing appropriate measures to address the findings. This is partially offset by the fact that the Company's capital requirements were reduced by 1.25 percentage points due to methodological changes in the SREP. Overall, the capital requirements have been increased by 0.75 percentage points, as expected. The requirement for the CET1 capital ratio amounts to 9.9% as of June 2025 (December 2024: 9.4%). This had no impact on the medium-term guidances for the return on equity and the growth of the loan portfolio, nor on the Company's dividend policy. Contact: Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 138,

E-Mail: ... About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCreditHolding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.

