Stronger Teams, Stronger Business: Jessper Maquindang Leads SCORE Los Angeles Workshop On Building High-Performing Teams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Small business owners and entrepreneurs across Los Angeles will have an opportunity to strengthen their leadership and team-building skills this month as Jessper Maquindang, leadership and team-building consultant, hosts an upcoming SCORE Los Angeles workshop:Stronger Teams, Stronger Business: Strategies to Boost Collaboration, Engagement, and PerformanceDate: June 26, 2025, 10:00 AM PDTLocation: Online via SCORE Los AngelesIn today's rapidly evolving marketplace, small businesses and startups face a unique set of challenges when it comes to building and sustaining high-performing teams. Tight resources, fast growth, and ever-shifting priorities can make collaboration and engagement difficult - but the most successful small businesses are the ones that get this right.The workshop will focus on practical strategies that small business owners can immediately apply to strengthen collaboration, boost engagement, and increase productivity - all without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.Learning Objectives and Key Takeaways:● Understand the characteristics of high-performance teams and how they drive business growth● Learn practical techniques to enhance team collaboration and communication, specifically designed for small businesses and startups● Identify effective strategies to boost team engagement and morale - even in resource-constrained environmentsParticipants will leave the workshop equipped with actionable tools and insights to help their teams not just get by - but grow and succeed through every stage of business growth.About Jessper MaquindangJessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is a leadership and team-building expert who helps leaders build high-performing, collaborative teams. With deep expertise in leadership development, HR strategy, and organizational culture, Jessper empowers organizations to drive sustainable growth and build thriving workplace cultures. He holds an Executive Master's Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California and is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR). A frequent guest on top leadership and business podcasts-including Hacks & Hobbies, Unstoppable Mindset, and Famous Interviews-Jessper applies the same endurance and strategic focus he developed as a 16-time marathon finisher to helping leaders cultivate resilience, adaptability, and long-term success.

