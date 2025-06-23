D-Central Technologies Launches Commercial Production Of Nerdaxe Gamma: 1.2 TH/S Open-Source Bitcoin ASIC Miner

The Nerdaxe Gamma inside a Nerdaxe Modern Stand

The Nerdaxe Gamma Back in Nerdaxe Modern Stand

D-Central Technologies announces immediate availability of both Nerdaxe Ultra and Nerdaxe Gamma models, with orders shipping same-day from Montreal facility

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- D-Central Technologies, a leading manufacturer of open-source Bitcoin mining hardware, today announced the official launch of commercial production for the revolutionary Nerdaxe Gamma , a groundbreaking 1.2 TH/s Bitcoin ASIC miner that brings enterprise-level mining efficiency to home users. This milestone establishes D-Central as the primary Nerdaxe manufacturer in North America.The Nerdaxe Gamma represents a remarkable technological evolution from the original NerdMiner educational device, which gained widespread adoption in the Bitcoin mining community with its 78 KH/s hashrate and distinctive desktop form factor. Through collaborative development with BitMaker and community-driven innovation supported by OSMU, the device now delivers enterprise-grade mining performance while maintaining the user-friendly interface that made its predecessors popular among hobbyist ASIC miners and educational institutions.The development journey began with the Nerdaxe Ultra , featuring a single BM1366 ASIC chip delivering 500 GH/s performance in a compact desktop mining configuration. Building on this success, the Nerdaxe Gamma incorporates advanced BM1370 ASIC technology to achieve 1.2 TH/s hashrate while consuming only 17W of power, establishing new benchmarks for energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware.The Nerdaxe Gamma achieves its impressive 1.2 TH/s hash rate through integration of the latest BM1370 ASIC chip, the same technology found in Antminer S21 Pro industrial mining equipment. This next-generation SHA-256 mining ASIC delivers exceptional 14 J/TH energy efficiency while maintaining minimal 17W power consumption, making it one of the most efficient compact Bitcoin miners available.The device features sophisticated ESP32-S3 microcontroller architecture with integrated Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling seamless pool mining and solo mining operations through the advanced AxeOS firmware platform. The signature 1.9-inch full-color IPS display provides real-time monitoring of critical mining parameters, including hashrate performance, ASIC temperature, power consumption metrics, and current Bitcoin price data through an intuitive multi-screen interface.D-Central's proven manufacturing expertise with the innovative open-source design philosophy championed by BitMaker and the broader OSMU community delivers a plug-and-play Bitcoin miner that maintains educational appeal while offering serious mining performance."The Nerdaxe Gamma represents the successful evolution of community-driven mining hardware innovation," explained Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies. "We're Bitcoiners building for Bitcoiners. We're delivering mining hardware that stays true to Bitcoin's decentralized ethos while providing serious performance for the community that matters most to us."The device operates as a standalone WiFi Bitcoin miner, requiring only connection to a standard 5V DC power supply and wireless network configuration to begin solo mining or pool mining operations. Advanced users can leverage the open-source design files and community-developed firmware modifications to customize mining performance and integrate additional cooling solutions, including optional Noctua fan upgrades for ultra-quiet operation.Unlike traditional industrial Bitcoin mining hardware that requires complex setup procedures and significant technical expertise, the Nerdaxe Gamma maintains the beginner-friendly approach that made its predecessors popular in educational settings and among hobbyist miners. The comprehensive setup process guides users through WiFi configuration, mining pool selection, and Bitcoin wallet address input through an intuitive web interface accessible via any connected device.The compact desktop miner design addresses growing demand for decentralized mining solutions that individual users can deploy without requiring specialized facilities or extensive technical knowledge. With power consumption equivalent to a standard laptop charger, the device enables sustainable home Bitcoin mining operations suitable for residential deployment while contributing meaningfully to Bitcoin network security.The Nerdaxe Gamma's technical specifications position it as the leading option in the rapidly expanding DIY Bitcoin miner market. The BM1370 ASIC architecture delivers enterprise-level efficiency metrics typically associated with large-scale mining operations, while the compact form factor and educational interface maintain accessibility for individual miners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.Advanced features include comprehensive firmware customization options through the OSMU-supported development environment, real-time mining statistics monitoring via AxeOS firmware, and compatibility with leading solo mining pools including Solo CKPool. The device supports both educational applications and serious Bitcoin lottery mining operations, making it suitable for academic institutions, individual enthusiasts, and small-scale commercial deployments. The mining efficiency of 14 J/TH places the Nerdaxe Gamma among the most energy-efficient Bitcoin miners available, enabling profitable solo mining operations even in regions with higher electricity costs.Operating on a boutique production scale of several hundred units per month, D-Central focuses on serving the dedicated community of Bitcoin enthusiasts, hobbyist miners, and educational institutions rather than pursuing high-volume commercial markets. Both the Nerdaxe Ultra and Nerdaxe Gamma are currently in stock and available for immediate shipment, ensuring the Bitcoin mining community has reliable access to these innovative open-source mining solutions.The successful launch of commercial production for the Nerdaxe Gamma demonstrates D-Central's commitment to community-first manufacturing and the growing demand for accessible, high-performance Bitcoin mining solutions built by and for the Bitcoin community. Operating on a boutique scale that prioritizes quality over quantity, D-Central continues advancing the democratization of Bitcoin mining technology while maintaining the grassroots values that define the open-source mining movement.D-Central Technologies champions innovation in open-source Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturing, specializing in accessible, high-performance mining solutions that support Bitcoin's decentralized vision. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company serves as the North American manufacturer for the Nerdaxe product line and maintains strategic partnerships with leading open-source mining projects. For more information about D-Central Technologies and the Nerdaxe Gamma, visit

