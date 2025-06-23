Cansel Highlights Radiodetection MRX Range As The New Standard In Subsurface Safety And Precision

Radiodetection MRX range of RF marker locators

Cansel releases the Radiodetection MRX range of RF marker locators designed for utility and marker detection.

- Heath Miller, Cansel's VP for Field Consumables and SubsurfaceBURNABY, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cansel, one of North America's leading distributors of Radiodetection technologies, has announced the addition of the Radio Frequency (RF) Marker Ball (MRX) range to its portfolio of subsurface locating solutions. Designed to integrate RF marker detection and utility locating into a single device, the MRX Series is engineered to increase field efficiency and enhance safety across utility workflows.The MRX lineup comprises three models, each tailored to meet varying operational needs. The MRX delivers reliable dual functionality for everyday locating tasks. The MRX G introduces onboard GNSS to support locating in dense environments and enable digital geotagging. At the top tier, the MRX SG combines advanced locating and marker detection with high-accuracy mapping for teams requiring real-time spatial data integration.As an advocate for responsible excavation and infrastructure protection, Cansel emphasizes the MRX Series as a significant advancement in reducing locate errors and supporting evolving regulatory standards.“The MRX Series represents a significant evolution in damage prevention technology,” said Heath Miller, Cansel's VP for Field Consumables and Subsurface.“We are proud to offer innovation that aligns with industry-wide efforts to raise the standard of safe excavation and asset management.”Cansel's leadership in the Canadian utility locating market has been reinforced by its deep technical expertise and supportive approach to technology adoption. The company's field and training teams have already begun showcasing the MRX Series across key regions, emphasizing its role in reducing operational risk and improving on-site accuracy.Cansel's role in bringing the MRX Series to market reflects its broader commitment to providing full-spectrum support in the subsurface sector. In addition to sales and product guidance, Cansel offers specialized training programs, expert recommendations on software integration, and ongoing technical support to ensure customers are fully equipped to optimize their use of advanced locating systems.What also sets Cansel apart is its national network of authorized Radiodetection Service Centers, staffed by certified technicians who are trained to repair and maintain Radiodetection units to the manufacturer's specifications. This integrated approach-combining product access, expert consultation, technical servicing, and field support-positions Cansel as a unique and reliable partner for utility professionals across Canada.Cansel continues to build momentum by providing technology that reflects both market needs and evolving standards in infrastructure protection. Recently, the company announced the availability of the RD8200SG – Survey Grade for both AndroidTM and iOS platforms. This is Radiodetection's most advanced combined mapping and utility locating solution, enabling users to map buried utilities with survey-grade accuracy.“Cansel remains committed to delivering solutions that are not only technically superior but also promote safer, more efficient work practices,” Miller adds.“Following the latest RD8200SG update, the launch of the MRX Series is another timely addition that reflects how aligned we are with market demands. We're proud to support Radiodetection and remain ready to bring the best of their technology to our customers.”Industry professionals interested in Radiodetection's RD8200SG or MRX models and looking to enhance their subsurface capabilities and safety strategies are encouraged to connect with Cansel's technology experts. To learn more, visit .

Heath Miller

Cansel

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.