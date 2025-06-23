CEO Of Qatar Free Zones Authority Meets Ambassador Of Singapore

Doha, Qatar: Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani met today with Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State HE Pong Kok Tian. The meeting took place at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means to enhance ties in investment and trade.

