Ageagle Aerial Systems Announces JEPICO Corporation's Purchase Of Rededge-P Sensor To Combat Red Tide Pollution In Japan

WICHITA, Kan., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, is pleased to announce JEPICO Corporation, a prominent environmental technology company based in Tokyo, Japan, has acquired a state-of-the-art RedEdge-P multispectral sensor. This sensor will be used to analyze and address red tide pollution, a critical environmental issue driven by cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms (HABs) affecting Japan's coastal ecosystems.

Red tides, caused by excessive growth of cyanobacteria and dinoflagellates like Karenia mikimotoi and Heterocapsa circularisquama, pose significant threats to marine life, fisheries, and coastal economies in Japan. The RedEdge-P sensor, renowned for its high-resolution multispectral imaging, will enable operators to monitor water quality, detect chlorophyll-a concentrations, and track algal blooms with unparalleled precision. This data will support early detection and proactive mitigation strategies to protect Japan's coastal waters and aquaculture industry.

“We are proud to work with JEPICO Corporation in their efforts to reduce the impacts of red tide pollution,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems.“The RedEdge-P sensor's advanced capabilities provide users with critical insights to safeguard Japan's marine ecosystems, demonstrating the power of our technology to address pressing environmental challenges.”

The RedEdge-P sensor's ability to capture detailed spectral data will allow operators to monitor red tide indicators in real time, supporting predictive modeling and informed decision-making for coastal management. This collaboration aligns with AgEagle's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive sustainability and environmental stewardship worldwide.

“Our technology will play a pivotal role in our fight against red tide pollution, helping safeguard communities and preserving shorelines while protecting marine biodiversity,” said Irby.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

