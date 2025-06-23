RTA Announces Expansion Of Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station

The Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station will be expanded to increase the capacity of passengers by 65 per cent. Once complete, the station will serve up to 220,000 passengers per day.

The project will be completed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Emaar Properties to accommodate growing passenger demand, particularly during New Year's Eve, public holidays, and national events and holidays

It will expand the station's area from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres, increasing its hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers.

“This expansion project responds to sustained and rising demand for metro services, with projections extending to 2040,” said Matar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA.“Passenger numbers during New Year's Eve exceed 110,000, and the station has recorded an average annual ridership growth of 7.5 per cent over the past five years.”

The project will also see enhancements to entrances and pedestrian bridges, expansion of concourse and platform areas, installation of additional escalators and elevators, and separation of entry and exit gates to optimise passenger movement.

It will also include increasing the number of fare gates and expanding commercial spaces to boost revenue. The station will also be further integrated with public transport and other mobility modes, along with landscaping enhancements.

Since its opening in 2010, Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station has experienced consistent growth with passenger numbers rising from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.25 million in 2016. Between 2022 and 2024, the numbers saw a rapid jump of almost two million passengers with more than 10.57 million taking the metro last year. This translates into nearly 58,000 people getting on and off the metro at the station every day.

In 2012, a walkway was opened directly connecting the station to Dubai Mall. Prior to that, visitors had to take a feeder bus to the mall. The 820-metre temperature-controlled footbridge has 10 travellators.

The architectural design of the station follows the same concept applied to elevated stations on the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro. Inspired by the shape of a seashell, it emphasises clarity and simplicity while reducing walking distances wherever possible.

The ground-level entrances are integrated with public transport and alternative mobility options such as bicycles and e-scooters. The station also offers direct pedestrian access and smooth integration with the surrounding urban environment. It is designed to be fully inclusive, considering the needs of people of determination, senior citizens, residents, and parents with strollers.