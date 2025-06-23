Algebrik AI Partners With Trustagetm To Offer Embedded Lending Protection Products Through The Loan Origination Journey

MENAFN - PR Newswire)With this integration, Algebrik enables credit unions and community lenders to present TruStage protection products directly within the digital loan application flow-empowering borrowers to choose coverage that fits their needs without disrupting the journey. Whether for auto loans, personal loans, or other credit products, protection options are embedded natively into Algebrik's borrower experience and remain easily configurable by loan officers.

Algebrik AI & TruStage partner to embed loan protection products directly into the digital origination journey.

Key Benefits of the Integration



Comprehensive Coverage Options – Offer GAP coverage, credit insurance, debt protection, and mechanical repair coverage products-all surfaced directly within Algebrik's LOS.

Embedded at the Point of Decision – Borrowers encounter relevant protection choices within the same digital flow, with no need to redirect or re-engage later.

Configurable by Loan Type & Member Segment – Institutions can tailor which TruStage products are presented based on loan type, member profile, or risk category. Simplified Operations, Centralized Reporting – Built-in tracking, configuration, and compliance support helps lenders manage enrollment, documentation, and servicing with minimal manual effort.

Bringing Value to the Lending Experience

"Helping credit unions deliver more than just a loan has always been core to Algebrik's vision," said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI . "By embedding TruStage's protection suite directly into the origination journey, we're enabling lenders to offer financial resilience and peace of mind at the exact moment it matters most-without compromising speed, simplicity, or compliance."

"As we face growing economic uncertainty, 80% of consumers say they would be interested in protection plans on their next loan. Yet more than half don't recall be offered these options," said Corinn Maier, VP, Lending Payment Protection at TruStage. "By embedding Payment Protection directly into Algebrik's LOS, we can more easily give consumers and lenders greater peace of mind and financial stability."

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered Loan Origination System (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time that someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory. Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today's digital era. By transforming loan originations end-to-end, Algebrik AI takes on the heavy lifting, allowing credit unions to focus on helping the members & communities they serve. For more information, visit .

About TruStage

TruStageTM is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit .

