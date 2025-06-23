Shiru Launches GLP-1 Innovation Alliance Uniting CPG Giants And Emerging Brands To Explore Natural GLP-1 Activation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary open-access model democratizes AI-powered discovery for companies of all sizes in pursuit of better human health

BERKELEY, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiru , the leader in AI-powered ingredient discovery, today announced the GLP-1 Innovation Alliance, an unprecedented industry consortium that breaks conventional R&D partnership models by inviting both Fortune 500 CPG companies and emerging brands to collaborate as equals in exploring natural approaches to GLP-1 pathway activation. This first-of-its-kind initiative democratizes access to Shiru's proprietary FlourishTM AI platform and library of over 33 million proteins, creating a level playing field for health innovation regardless of company size.

The GLP-1 Innovation Alliance represents a radical departure from traditional industry collaborations, which typically exclude smaller players from cutting-edge research opportunities. In an era where health innovation is desperately needed but increasingly expensive to pursue, Shiru is pioneering an inclusive model that recognizes breakthroughs at a systemic level with diverse perspectives working together.

"We're doing something unconventional because conventional approaches aren't meeting the urgency of our global health challenges," said Dr. Jasmin Hume, founder and CEO of Shiru. "By bringing together CPG giants and emerging brands as equal partners in discovery, we're creating a unique ecosystem where established resources meet entrepreneurial agility. This isn't how our industry typically operates, and these aren't typical times. The potential of natural GLP-1 activation is too important to limit to only those with the deepest pockets. As a company whose product development is fueled by AI, we understand that our greatest value comes not from hoarding data, but from creating the ecosystem where that data can generate the most impact."

Why This Unconventional Approach, Why Now

This collaborative, open-access approach aligns with Shiru's strategic differentiation as an AI-driven company, embracing how leading AI companies are fundamentally reshaping traditional business models. Where pharmaceutical and CPG R&D has historically operated through proprietary silos and exclusive partnerships, AI-driven companies like Shiru recognize that the most transformative breakthroughs emerge from diverse data inputs and collaborative ecosystems. By leveraging AI's inherent scalability and network effects, Shiru is demonstrating that the future of ingredient discovery lies not in protecting proprietary advantages but in creating platforms that amplify collective intelligence. This mirrors the proven software industry playbook where platform companies create exponentially more value through network effects and ecosystem development than traditional closed-system approaches. Just as software transformed from licensed products to collaborative platforms, Shiru is bringing this same transformation to ingredient discovery.

"We've invested years and millions of dollars building capabilities that are irreplicable at the individual company level," noted Dr. Michael Madonna, Shiru's vice president of research and development. "Our proprietary database, custom machine-learning models trained on actual performance data, and network of over 20 research partners prove that the complexity of this challenge demands collective action. Through this consortium, we're demonstrating that true industry leadership means enabling everyone to succeed together."

Proven Platform Opens New Frontiers

Shiru's decision to democratize access is backed by a proven track record of commercial success. The company's FlourishTM platform has already delivered multiple ingredient breakthroughs:

Bioactive innovations:

Sweet proteins that deliver sugar's sweetness without the metabolic impact



Texturizing innovations:



Egg replacement proteins

Methylcellulose alternatives uProTM structuring protein



These achievements demonstrate what becomes possible when advanced AI meets biological complexity.

The GLP-1 Opportunity: Complex Science, Collective Exploration

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) has emerged as one of the most significant discoveries in metabolic health. While pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists have demonstrated remarkable benefits, the science of how food-derived compounds might influence these pathways remains largely unexplored.

Shiru approaches this frontier with scientific rigor and humility, recognizing that while early results from preliminary work show promise, the real breakthroughs will emerge from combining the company's technical capabilities with the diverse market insights, consumer understanding, and application expertise that consortium members bring. This collaborative approach ensures that perspectives from both billion-dollar brand managers and first-time founders contribute to the discovery process, maximizing the potential for unexpected innovations.

The GLP-1 Innovation Alliance: Flexible Tiers Enable Meaningful Participation

Understanding that companies have different resources and needs, the consortium offers three engagement levels:



Discovery Leaders: For companies ready to deeply influence research direction and access all findings with first right to licensing

Innovation Partners: For focused collaboration on specific applications Observer Members: For companies wanting to stay connected to cutting-edge discoveries at an accessible price point



Special pricing ensures emerging brands can participate meaningfully, while larger companies benefit from the diverse ecosystem this creates.

Join the Revolution

Companies interested in joining the groundbreaking GLP-1 Innovation Alliance, from Fortune 500 leaders to pre-revenue startups with vision, can learn more at shiru.com/health. The application deadline for founding members is August 15, 2025, with special consideration given to companies that enhance the diversity of the consortium. After this deadline, the next opportunity to join will be Summer 2026.

About Shiru, Inc.

Shiru is the industry's leader in AI-powered ingredient discovery, uniquely positioned to pioneer groundbreaking innovations like the world's first natural GLP-1 mimetic proteins. In 2024, Shiru's platform gained significant momentum, partnering with global leaders across food, beverage, skincare, and agriculture by accelerating ingredient innovation from years to months. Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024, Shiru's technology enhances the products consumers already love, developing proteins, sweeteners, bioactives, and fats that promote product performance without compromising quality. With a robust pipeline of additional AI-discovered ingredients in development, Shiru continues to demonstrate the unmatched capabilities of its FlourishTM platform to transform ingredient innovation across multiple industries.

