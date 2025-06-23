Professionals Around The World Are Validating Their Automation Testing Skills Through Edchart

Get Globally Certified in Automation Testing Certification with EdChart – Online Exam, Pay After You Pass Model, and Credly-Backed Digital Badge for Career Growth.

A growing number of professionals are gaining global recognition through EdChart's Automation Testing Certification and Credly digital credentials.

- Lakshmi Narayanan - JLNTEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Across the global tech landscape, increasing numbers of professionals are turning to EdChart's Automation Testing Certification to gain validated skills and professional recognition. With digital badges backed by Credly, the certification has become a compelling option for software developers, job seekers, QA professionals, and freelancers looking to prove their automation expertise in a competitive environment. The certification process focuses on practical competency rather than traditional learning paths. By offering exams without prerequisites and using a“pay after you pass” approach, EdChart has expanded access to career-enhancing credentials. Millions globally are benefiting from these certifications, many of which are recognized by top technology firms and Fortune 500 companies. The growing trust in the platform is attributed to its impartial exam-based assessment and the portability of digital credentials via Credly. Professionals use these credentials to improve hiring prospects, boost freelance credibility, and demonstrate proficiency in specific tools and frameworks.Visit Our top Software and IT Certification –What Makes This Automation Testing Certification Model Unique?EdChart's Automation Testing Certification Online is experiencing growing attention from global professionals, including software developers, IT personnel, freelancers, and management-level employees. The certification is structured around a skills-first, exam-based model, allowing individuals to validate their knowledge without upfront payment. Upon successful completion, participants receive a digital badge issued via Credly, a globally trusted credential platform.Credly Automation Testing Certification list :This model addresses the growing demand for verified competencies in automation testing tools and frameworks. Recognition through this certification has made it a preferred choice among professionals aiming for global visibility in the automation testing domain.Visit us –Playwright CertificationDemonstrate your proficiency in end-to-end automation testing using Playwright with this globally recognized certification. This certification validates your ability to automate modern web applications across browsers with precision. Ideal for QA engineers and software testers aiming for career growth in automation.Visit us -Selenium CertificationGain industry-recognized validation for your Selenium expertise. This certification assesses your hands-on knowledge in automating web applications and helps professionals stand out in test automation roles. It is designed to benefit both beginners and experienced testers in advancing their automation career.Visit us -Cypress Certification ExamMaster modern web automation with the Cypress Certification. This program equips testers and QA professionals with skills to write fast, reliable tests using Cypress. Stand out in the competitive automation field with this performance-based certification.Visit us -LoadRunner CertificationProve your ability to design and execute performance tests using LoadRunner with this internationally accepted certification. It validates your understanding of load testing fundamentals and your skill in optimizing application performance under stress. Recommended for performance engineers and QA professionals.Visit us -JMeter Testing CertificationValidate your performance testing expertise with the JMeter Testing Certification. This exam measures your competence in using Apache JMeter to simulate real-world loads and ensure software reliability. Perfect for test engineers aiming to enhance their credentials in performance testing.Visit us -Neoload Testing CertificationValidate your expertise in performance testing with the Neoload Testing Certification. This certification proves your ability to analyze, simulate, and optimize the performance of applications under load. Ideal for performance testers and engineers seeking global recognition.Visit us -Katalon Testing CertificationShowcase your automation testing proficiency with the Katalon Testing Certification. This program assesses your ability to create and manage tests efficiently using Katalon's powerful platform, boosting your credibility in automation testing roles.Visit us -Gatling Testing CertificationStrengthen your career in performance testing with the Gatling Testing Certification. This credential highlights your skills in using Gatling for load testing and performance measurement of applications. A must-have for QA professionals in agile environments.Visit us -SoapUI Testing CertificationMaster web service testing with the SoapUI Testing Certification. This certification validates your ability to test SOAP and REST APIs effectively, ensuring service reliability. Perfect for testers and developers working with service-oriented architectures.Visit us -Cucumber Testing CertificationAdvance your behavior-driven development (BDD) skills with the Cucumber Testing Certification. This exam verifies your ability to implement readable, maintainable tests that bridge the gap between business and technical teams.Visit us -Junit Testing CertificationEnhance your Java testing credentials with the Junit Testing Certification. This certification evaluates your proficiency in writing and executing unit tests with Junit, essential for quality-driven software development. Beneficial for Java developers and automation testers.Visit us -QTP-UFT CertificationEstablish your credibility in test automation with the QTP-UFT Certification. This certification measures your expertise in functional and regression testing using Micro Focus UFT (formerly QTP). It is ideal for automation engineers aiming to validate their testing skills.Visit us -TestComplete Testing CertificationDemonstrate your command of GUI testing with the TestComplete Certification. This exam validates your ability to create, manage, and execute automated tests across desktop, web, and mobile platforms, empowering you to pursue roles in advanced test automation.Visit us -Ranorex Studio CertificationGain international recognition for your test automation skills with the Ranorex Studio Certification. This certification validates your proficiency in building automated tests for desktop, web, and mobile applications using Ranorex Studio.Visit us -Capybara Testing CertificationProve your skills in web application testing using the Capybara framework with this specialized certification. Ideal for Ruby developers and testers, it assesses your capability in writing readable and robust integration tests.Visit us -Espresso Testing CertificationCertify your expertise in Android UI testing with the Espresso Testing Certification. This exam validates your ability to automate and verify user interactions within Android apps, helping mobile testers and developers advance their careers.Visit us -Postman Testing CertificationHighlight your skills in API testing with the Postman Testing Certification. This certification evaluates your ability to test RESTful APIs, automate workflows, and ensure robust backend services, essential for today's QA engineers and backend testers.Visit us -NUnit Testing CertificationDemonstrate your mastery in unit testing for .NET applications with the NUnit Certification. This program assesses your ability to create structured, repeatable, and effective test cases using NUnit, enhancing your reputation as a skilled software tester.Visit us -OpenSTA Testing CertificationGet certified in performance testing with OpenSTA and validate your skills in scripting, test execution, and performance analysis of web applications. Ideal for QA professionals specializing in load testing and system performance validation.Visit us -Java Selenium Automation Testing CertificationThis certification verifies your skills in using Selenium with Java for automation testing of web applications. Ideal for QA professionals and Java developers, it helps enhance employability in software testing roles and test automation projects.Visit us -Python Selenium Automation Testing CertificationShowcase your automation skills using Selenium with Python through this specialized certification. It validates your ability to automate test scripts, work with dynamic elements, and perform efficient test case execution. Ideal for QA engineers and Python developers.Visit us -Specflow Testing CertificationMaster BDD testing with the Specflow Testing Certification. This exam demonstrates your ability to align business logic and automated tests using Specflow and Gherkin syntax, making it ideal for .NET professionals and agile QA teams.Visit us -TestNG Testing CertificationValidate your expertise in advanced test management and automation frameworks with the TestNG Testing Certification. It's designed for professionals working with Java-based testing tools and ensures knowledge in test grouping, parallel execution, and more.Visit us -SAP Testing CertificationStrengthen your credentials with the SAP Testing Certification, designed to validate your ability to test business processes, workflows, and integrations within SAP environments. Essential for QA professionals and functional testers in ERP domains.Visit us -Automation Functional Testing CertificationGet recognized for your skills in designing, executing, and managing functional automation test cases. This certification helps professionals ensure the correctness of software applications across workflows and platforms.Visit us -Jasmine JavaScript Testing CertificationBuild your test automation career with the Jasmine JavaScript Testing Certification. This exam verifies your ability to write unit tests for JavaScript applications using Jasmine, making it valuable for front-end and full-stack developers.Visit us -Selenium Automation Testing CertificationCertify your comprehensive skills in Selenium automation through this industry-recognized program. Learn to automate test cases, manage locators, and perform cross-browser testing using Selenium tools, frameworks, and best practices.Visit us -C# Selenium Automation Testing CertificationEnhance your testing credentials with the C# Selenium Automation Testing Certification. It validates your ability to build and execute automated tests using Selenium with C#, supporting efficient test architecture and maintainability.Visit us -For a complete list of software testing certification programs:Visit us –Advantages of Automation Testing Certification by EdChartEdChart's Automation Testing Certification provides a wealth of advantages that make it an essential credential for aspiring and professional testers. First and foremost is its“Pay After You Pass” model-an innovative approach that minimizes financial risk and maximizes opportunity, allowing learners to focus purely on their skills and success.Benefits of Automation Testing Certification by EdChartThe Automation Testing Certification by EdChart delivers powerful career-boosting benefits for anyone in the software and IT industries. Certified professionals gain a competitive edge with a credential that validates both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in leading automation tools likeWho Can Prefer This and Why?EdChart's Automation Testing Certification is ideal for job seekers, software developers, QA engineers, IT professionals, freelancers, and college students looking to validate or upgrade their skills in software testing. It is especially suited for those aiming to break into or advance within the fields of Quality Assurance, DevOps, and Agile development.Our Mobile Testing Certificates -In summary, this certification is for anyone aiming to grow, prove, or pivot into the in-demand world of automation testing.

