Reedy Branch Equipment Co LLC Launches 8.5×16 Concession Trailer Featuring Rock Solid Cargo Build, True Blue Finish, And Blackout Package

"8.5x16 Concession Trailer built by Rock Solid Cargo and sold by Reedy Branch Equipment Co LLC"Reedy Branch Equipment Co LLC is now offering a new 8.5×16 concession trailer built by Rock Solid Cargo, featuring a premium True Blue exterior and Blackout package. Designed for food vendors and mobile businesses, the trailer includes commercial-grade construction, a full water and electrical system, and a stylish, ready-to-serve interior. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it's available now for factory-direct pickup.

Reedy Branch Equipment Co LLC is proud to announce the arrival of the new 8.5×16 concession trailer, built by Rock Solid Cargo and enhanced with the standout True Blue exterior and Blackout package. Designed for serious food vendors and mobile business owners, this trailer combines premium materials, commercial-grade performance, and a sleek professional look.

Built on an 8-inch tubing mainframe, the trailer features dual 5,200 lb drop-spring axles with electric brakes, offering both durability and smooth towing. With a 60-inch triple-tube tongue, fold-down stabilizer jacks, and a 7-foot interior height, the setup process is straightforward, and the interior provides plenty of working space.

The True Blue and Blackout combination delivers both function and style. The .080 Polycore exterior is finished in deep blue and trimmed with blackout aluminum wheels, side vents, ATP corners, and matching accents. A black 13,500 BTU A/C unit with heat strip is already braced and wired for installation, offering powerful climate control while maintaining a clean aesthetic.

Inside, the trailer is ready for service. It features a 4x6 concession window with matching door, fold-down exterior shelf, insulated ceiling, white metal walls, and RTP flooring for easy maintenance. The layout includes stainless steel hand-wash and triple-bowl sinks, cabinet storage, and LED lighting throughout.

This unit also includes a full electrical and water system, featuring a 42-gallon fresh water tank, 57-gallon waste tank, 115v water heater, on-board pump, and city water connection. A 50-amp motor base plug powers the trailer, supporting six interior 110v outlets, a full breaker panel, and GFCI protection.

Manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and sold through Reedy Branch Equipment, this trailer benefits from expert construction and a streamlined sales experience. Pick-up is available directly from the factory in Douglas, Georgia. The trailer includes a five-year nationwide warranty.

For more information about the 8.5x16 Concession Trailer, you can visit Reedy Branch Equipment Concession Trailers .

About Reedy Branch Equipment Co., LLC:

Reedy Branch Equipment is a leading provider of 8.5x16 concession trailers Douglas GA and a factory-direct enclosed trailer dealer for Rock Solid Cargo trailers. They offer durable, custom-built solutions for contractors, concessionaires, and outdoor professionals. The company is known for honest pricing, expert service, and high-quality inventory available for immediate pickup or delivery.

