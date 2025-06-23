Lithuania Calls For Swift Sanctions And Greater NATO Commitments
Ahead of the meeting, Minister Budrys addressed the press, emphasizing the importance of international diplomacy in response to global security concerns.
“Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities is understandably a serious concern for Israel and poses significant risks to the international community. We must act to prevent this outcome, and the window to do so is closing,” Budrys stated.“We call for strong diplomatic efforts and continued pressure on Iran to pursue a peaceful course.”
On the situation in Ukraine, the minister underscored the importance of following through on European commitments.
“It has been 140 days since Ukraine agreed to unconditional ceasefire terms and 44 days since calls were made for clear consequences in the absence of progress. Europe must now move forward with the 18th sanctions package, including measures targeting energy, shadow fleets, and pipeline infrastructure,” Budrys said.“If we fail to act decisively now, future warnings will lose credibility.”
Speaking on the eve of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Budrys also touched on defense funding.
“We expect a historic decision-allocating 5 percent of GDP to defense. But we must aim higher. The current timelines are not ambitious enough. Lithuania is on track to exceed the 5 percent threshold as early as next year,” he noted.
He also reiterated Lithuania's broader strategic perspective ahead of the summit.
“It is essential that NATO reaffirms its long-term assessment of key security risks in the region,” Budrys said.
