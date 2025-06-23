Centre Approves 19 Mega Road, Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 10,637 Cr For J & K
In a post on X, the LG aid he is extremely grateful to PM Modi Ji and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects for J&K worth Rs 10,637 Crore.
“Major approved projects include construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel, Sadhana tunnel, Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A, 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora, Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701, 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section & Qazigund Bypass & other projects,” the LG said.
He added many strategically important projects will improve logistical support and troops mobility.“Projects will improve infrastructure in J&K and connect various tourist destinations. Construction of tunnels will reduce the travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity and spur economic growth,” he said.Read Also A Builder of Roads, and Lives, in South Kashmir Tunnels, Trees, and the Tightrope Walk in Kashmir
