Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centre Approves 19 Mega Road, Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 10,637 Cr For J & K

2025-06-23 09:04:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari for approving 19 mega road and tunnel projects for the Union Territory.

In a post on X, the LG aid he is extremely grateful to PM Modi Ji and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects for J&K worth Rs 10,637 Crore.

“Major approved projects include construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel, Sadhana tunnel, Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A, 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora, Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701, 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section & Qazigund Bypass & other projects,” the LG said.

He added many strategically important projects will improve logistical support and troops mobility.“Projects will improve infrastructure in J&K and connect various tourist destinations. Construction of tunnels will reduce the travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity and spur economic growth,” he said.

MENAFN23062025000215011059ID1109710336

