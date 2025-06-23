403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan’s king phones British PM
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II highlighted the critical need for enhanced international efforts to restore peace in the region during a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The King reaffirmed that Jordan will neither allow its land to be used for military conflicts nor tolerate threats to its national security, stability, or citizen safety.
A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court emphasized the King’s warning about the serious consequences of ongoing regional instability and his call for global focus on de-escalating tensions. He stressed the urgent necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of adequate humanitarian aid, and an end to the violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
Starmer’s office noted that the UK Prime Minister urged the leaders of Jordan and Oman to encourage Iran to return to negotiations, underlining that escalating tensions in the Middle East serve no one’s interests.
A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court emphasized the King’s warning about the serious consequences of ongoing regional instability and his call for global focus on de-escalating tensions. He stressed the urgent necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of adequate humanitarian aid, and an end to the violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
Starmer’s office noted that the UK Prime Minister urged the leaders of Jordan and Oman to encourage Iran to return to negotiations, underlining that escalating tensions in the Middle East serve no one’s interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment