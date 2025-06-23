Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan’s king phones British PM

2025-06-23 08:21:39
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II highlighted the critical need for enhanced international efforts to restore peace in the region during a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The King reaffirmed that Jordan will neither allow its land to be used for military conflicts nor tolerate threats to its national security, stability, or citizen safety.

A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court emphasized the King’s warning about the serious consequences of ongoing regional instability and his call for global focus on de-escalating tensions. He stressed the urgent necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of adequate humanitarian aid, and an end to the violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Starmer’s office noted that the UK Prime Minister urged the leaders of Jordan and Oman to encourage Iran to return to negotiations, underlining that escalating tensions in the Middle East serve no one’s interests.

