Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Awards Research Grants To Advance Innovation In Lysosomal Diseases

PARMA, Italy, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced the recipients of its "Find For Rare" research grant program. The independently assessed, expert-led research grant initiative aims to improve patient care and management by promoting and recognizing research in three lysosomal diseases: Fabry disease, alpha-mannosidosis, and cystinosis.

The selected projects demonstrated significant potential to address unmet needs within these communities. The recipients include:



Fabry disease: Mitra Tavakoli, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK, for their project "FAB- PAIN: Precise phenotyping of neuropathy using a range of novel biomarkers in Fabry Disease”

Project overview: This project aims to explore a range of novel biomarkers to better understand the pain pathways and its pathophysiology in Fabry disease. The findings may lead to the development of a range of new neuropathic biomarkers, advancing the understanding of disease mechanisms and facilitating the creation of diagnostic tools and therapeutic interventions.

Alpha-mannosidosis: Margarita Dinamarca, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland, for their project "Investigating brain endothelial dysfunction in alpha-mannosidosis"

Project Overview: This research is significant for its dual contributions: unraveling the mechanisms by which alpha-mannosidosis disrupts endothelial cell function and pioneering a targeted therapeutic strategy using nanocarriers

Cystinosis: Francesco Bellomo, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù – IRCCS, Rome, Italy, for their project "Study of molecular mechanisms underlying the effects of ketogenic diet in cystinosis" Project Overview: This research project investigates the potential of a ketogenic diet to treat nephropathic cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder leading to kidney disease. By studying the diet's effects in murine models, significant reductions in symptoms such as Fanconi syndrome, inflammation, and fibrosis were observed. The project aims to develop an in vitro system to further explore the molecular mechanisms behind these benefits, potentially enabling the discovery of new therapeutic options.

Applications opened for submission on August 08, 2024, and a total of 82 applications from 23 countries were received. Researchers are eligible for grants up to €50,000. All submitted applications were evaluated by a steering committee of 10 independent leading experts in the field of Lysosomal Diseases. Details regarding the application criteria can be located here .

"Fabry disease, alpha-mannosidosis, and cystinosis are rare and ultra-rare lysosomal storage disorders causing severe, progressive, lifelong challenges, often complicated by diagnostic delays due to their complex and gradual progression," said Enrico Piccinini, Senior Vice

President, EU and International, Rare Diseases at Chiesi Group. "While therapies have advanced, further research is vital for better diagnostics, new treatments, and improved patient outcomes. The selection of these three outstanding projects through 'Find For Rare' highlights our deep commitment to advancing Lysosomal Diseases care by fostering crucial innovation to meet the evolving needs of patients and their families."

Chiesi hosted a ceremony on June 18, 2025, at Chiesi's headquarters in Parma, Italy, to formally recognize the grant recipients and their groundbreaking work.

"The quality and scientific rigor of the proposals submitted to Find For Rare this year were truly impressive. Each selected project stood out for its potential to address real, day-to-day challenges faced by patients and caregivers affected by lysosomal storage disorders," said Prof. Christina Lampe, Chair of the Find For Rare Steering Committee . "By supporting research that is both innovative and patient-focused, this program helps accelerate the translation of science into meaningful impact for rare disease communities."

About Find For Rare

The Find For Rare Research Grant Initiative has been designed to support original research projects that advance knowledge in the fields of Fabry disease, alpha-mannosidosis, and cystinosis. The categories of research eligible for funding are projects aimed at improving understanding of the factors affecting diseases, from pathogenesis to progression, and studies of patient tailored clinical management.

Research grants will be provided to organizations operating in the health or scientific research sector. Proposals are welcome from all global regions other than the Americas, with application documents required to be in English.

About Lysosomal Diseases

Lysosomal Diseases are inborn errors of metabolism that are characterized by an abnormal build-up of substances in the body's cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies.1 The build-up of these substances can affect different parts of the body, including the skeleton, central nervous system (brain), lungs, heart, and eyes. Whilst there has been progress in clinical knowledge, more research in Lysosomal Diseases can be beneficial.1

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi's commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

References

