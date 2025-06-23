Monsoon Mayhem: Bridge Washed Away, Houses Collapse As Heavy Rains Batter Jharkhand
Urban areas such as Ranchi, Ramgarh, Latehar, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Giridih are facing the brunt due to waterlogging, with floodwaters entering homes in low-lying areas.
The relentless rainfall has led to multiple incidents of house collapses and people drowning in rivers, reservoirs, and waterfalls.
In Hazaribagh's Rasoi Dhamna Baratola village under the Barhi police station area, the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed amid heavy rain late Sunday night.
A couple -- Habib Ansari and his wife Jumera Khatoon, both around 50 years old -- died after being buried under the debris. Their bodies were recovered by villagers on Monday morning.
In Palamu district, two children were swept away while bathing in rain-swollen rivers. Twelve-year-old Rakesh Kumar Amanat, a resident of Uksu village under Panki police station, was found dead on Monday.
Fourteen-year-old Sameer Ansari from Basaria village of the same area also drowned in the Amanat River. His body is yet to be recovered.
On Saturday evening, two more children drowned in Barka Bandh in Palamu town.
In Bokaro's Chandrapura block, a section of a newly constructed bridge and its guard wall on the Jamunia River was washed away in the rain. The bridge had not yet been inaugurated.
As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily closed the road to the popular Panchghagh Waterfall in Khunti district due to a sharp rise in water levels.
According to the latest data from the Meteorological Department, Jharkhand has received 102 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average so far.
Ranchi tops the list with 265 per cent excess rainfall, followed by Latehar (241 per cent), Lohardaga (190 per cent), Seraikela-Kharsawan (172 per cent), and Palamu (156 per cent).
Only Deoghar, Godda, and Pakur districts have received slightly below-average rainfall, with deficits ranging from 12 per cent to 19 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment