Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Restrictions Observed At Iran-Azerbaijan Border In Astara, Official Confirms

No Restrictions Observed At Iran-Azerbaijan Border In Astara, Official Confirms


2025-06-23 07:06:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ There are no restrictions at the Iran-Azerbaijan border in Astara, said Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, the chargé d'affaires at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a media briefing, Maryan affirmed that logistical operations at Iran's Bandar Abbas port are proceeding unimpeded and without constraints.

The official articulated that he has not discerned any constraints at the Iran-Azerbaijan frontier in Astara.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

MENAFN23062025000187011040ID1109709508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search