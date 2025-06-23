403
Pentagon chief claims US mission wasn’t aimed to overthrow Iranian government
(MENAFN) The United States’ recent military actions against Iran were not aimed at overthrowing the Iranian government, according to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth stated during a press briefing alongside Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
His comments followed an announcement from the U.S. President declaring that American forces had conducted “very successful” attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan, amid escalating concerns over a potential wider regional conflict.
Hegseth explained that President Trump authorized a “precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel.”
He further revealed that the operation required “months and weeks of positioning and preparation” before it was launched upon the president’s order.
Describing the strikes as an “incredible and overwhelming success,” Hegseth said, “We devastated the Iranian nuclear program,” but emphasized that the attacks “did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people.”
He added, “Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated,” calling the operation “bold” and “brilliant,” and asserting it demonstrated the return of American deterrence. “When this president speaks, the world should listen,” he said.
The conflict began on June 13 when Israel conducted air raids on multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear locations, which led to retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.
