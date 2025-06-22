Kinterra Capital Submits Proposal To Acquire 100% Of New World Resources
TORONTO and PERTH, Australia, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Kinterra Capital GP Corp. II ("Kinterra"), in its capacity as general partner of the Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP, confirms that it has submitted a non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the shares in New World Resources Limited (ASX: NWC) ("New World" or the "Company") for an all cash consideration of A$0.057 per share ("Kinterra Proposal").
The Kinterra Proposal is subject to a very short period of confirmatory due diligence, and to limited other conditions, including no regulatory conditions.
Kinterra believes the Kinterra Proposal is in the best interest of New World shareholders and represents a Superior Proposal to the revised agreement entered into by New World and Central Asia Metals Plc (LON: CAML) on June 20, 2025.
In addition, Kinterra currently has a 19.16% relevant interest in NWC shares, making it highly unlikely that the proposed CAML scheme will be successful.
Kinterra looks forward to constructive engagement with the New World Board of Directors over an expedited timeline.
About Kinterra Capital
Kinterra Capital is a private equity firm that invests in the people, ideas, critical materials, and strategic infrastructure necessary to accelerate the development of the modern economy. Kinterra leverages significant domain specific technical and transactional expertise to source and manage investments that create value for its stakeholders, all while supporting the communities within which we operate through meaningful partnerships. At Kinterra, we focus on creative ideation, rigorous analysis and executing with excellence to make investments that will create sustainable, strong and secure supply chains. For more information about Kinterra Capital, please visit .
SOURCE Kinterra Capital CorpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment