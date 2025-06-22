Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi Wins Silver At 23Rd Asian Individual Squash Championships In Malaysia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Qatari squash player Abdulla Al Tamimi wins silver at the 23rd Asian Individual Squash Championships, taking place in Malaysia over the course of a week.



Finishing in 2nd place after losing to Hong Kong's Alex Lau, Al Tamimi delivered a strong performance but narrowly lost in straight sets with scores of 12-14, 11-13, and 9-11.



The Qatari player began his campaign with a 3-1 victory over South Korea's Jooyoung Na, securing his spot in the quarterfinals.



Al Tamimi expressed his happiness at finishing in 2nd place, saying that reaching the finale of a continental championship of this caliber marks an important step in his athletic career.



He added that winning the silver medal is his 1st achievement of this kind, granting it special significance in his sports journey.



He noted that key matches always present challenges, despite the strong desire to win the title, and expressed his pride in representing Qatar against some of Asia's top players.



The Qatari player also pointed out that such finals always offer a valuable opportunity to learn and gain experience, and reaffirmed his determination to continue working hard to achieve better results in future competitions.

