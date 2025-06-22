Madaar Developments Unveils EGP 30Bn Kinz Project In New Sheikh Zayed
Strategically located along the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, directly opposite Sphinx Airport, Kinz spans 200 feddans and offers a diverse mix of residential units. These include one- to three-bedroom apartments, twin houses, townhouses, and standalone villas-available in both single-story and multi-story designs.
The project will comprise 1,500 units, developed over multiple phases. The first phase is expected to be completed within four years and aims to generate EGP 6bn in sales. Madaar is committed to a phased development approach to ensure the project's growth aligns with the highest standards of quality and execution.
Kinz will feature a wide array of amenities, including a five-star hotel operated by a globally recognized hospitality brand making its first foray into the Egyptian market. Other offerings include serviced apartments, a 20,000 sqm commercial area, a sports club, a social club, and a cultural café designed to reflect the identity and spirit of the community.
Founded in 2015 in partnership with Sunrise Group-a leader in the hospitality sector-Madaar Developments has become known for its integrated lifestyle projects. Among its flagship developments are Azha Ain Sokhna and Azha Ras El Hekma, which have together achieved over EGP 40bn in sales. Both projects combine residential, hospitality, commercial, and entertainment offerings in premier coastal destinations.
