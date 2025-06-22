Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Study: Half of Australian Women Struggle with Mental Health

2025-06-22 07:26:15
(MENAFN) A recent study unveiled by the Liptember Foundation in partnership with Sydney’s George Institute for Global Health reveals that poor mental health is now a common experience for half of Australian women.

Surveying over 7,000 women across Australia, the research found that 52 percent grapple with depression, 44 percent suffer anxiety, 39 percent face body image struggles, and 30 percent endure insomnia, according to a media release issued on Saturday by the George Institute for Global Health.

Key drivers behind these mental health challenges include diminished self-esteem, financial stress, persistent feelings of inadequacy, and chronic sleep deprivation, the report states.

The investigation also points to elevated psychological distress among women contending with physical health issues such as polycystic ovarian syndrome or endometriosis. Additionally, those undergoing menopause or perimenopause report notably high rates of depression and anxiety, with 37 percent affected.

Alarmingly, young women aged 14 to 19 are witnessing a steep rise in body image concerns—nearly two-thirds reported such issues in 2025, compared to just under half the previous year.
Furthermore, incidents of suicide and self-harm within this demographic have surged, climbing from 16 percent previously to 25 percent in 2025.

"Much of women's burden, such as caring for others, juggling work and home duties, and struggling to meet impossible beauty standards, are invisible but they still have a significant impact on their psychological wellbeing," said clinical psychologist Professor Bronwyn Graham, who co-authored the report.

Persistent obstacles such as high costs and a cultural inclination toward self-reliance are preventing many women from seeking necessary care. This has sparked urgent demands for targeted policy reforms, including gender-specific services, a nationwide screening initiative for expectant mothers, and more accessible mental health resources, the media release emphasizes.

