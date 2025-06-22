403
Trump Warns of “Tragedy” if Iran Retaliates to U.S. Attacks
(MENAFN) On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning that any retaliation against recent American airstrikes on critical nuclear sites would trigger an unparalleled "tragedy" for the country.
Trump stated the "massive precision strikes" he ordered on the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites "were a spectacular military success," stating that these facilities were "completely and totally obliterated."
Trump stated, "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."
In a nationally broadcast address, he emphasized the gravity of the situation: “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”
Trump further warned that most of the remaining objectives “can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”
Officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, are scheduled to provide updates early Sunday.
The Fordo nuclear facility, targeted in the strike, is an underground uranium enrichment site near Qom, known as Iran’s most fortified nuclear installation designed to resist traditional air attacks.
Iran had previously issued stern warnings against U.S. involvement in the escalating conflict with Israel, threatening “irreparable consequences” if America intervened militarily.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Wednesday, “The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily.”
Following the U.S. strikes, Iranian state media announced that all American citizens and military personnel in the region are “now a legitimate target.”
Trump has persistently threatened military action against Tehran, maintaining that the U.S. will not tolerate Iran acquiring nuclear weapons—an ambition Iran repeatedly denies pursuing.
The current hostilities began on June 13 when Israel conducted air raids on multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear locations, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile attacks.
Israeli officials report at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries resulting from Iranian missile strikes.
Meanwhile, according to Iran’s Health Ministry, Israeli assaults have caused 430 deaths and over 3,500 injuries within Iran.
