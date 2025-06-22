Seven Charged With 'Grievous Bodily Harm' After Iranian Embassy Clash In London
According to the Metropolitan Police, officers responded to reports of a fight outside the embassy on Princes Gate, in Knightsbridge, west London, shortly after 09:50 am (local time) on Friday.
The officers, who were already on duty outside the embassy, quickly intervened, and further reinforcements were deployed to control the situation.
Two men, aged 37 and 39, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Metropolitan Police, eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, including the 39-year-old injured man.
By Saturday, seven of those arrested were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent under Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. All are Iranian nationals.
They have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 23.
The men charged were identified by the police as Mohammad Nadiri, 30; Pourrezaei Vahid, 41; Armin Hasanlov, 35; Esmaeil Balouchy, 50; Saeed Hosseingholipoor, 34; Farzin Suleimani, 31; and Aref Yazdan Parast, 31.
The eighth person arrested remains in hospital and has been bailed pending further investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.
In response to the incident and in an effort to prevent further disorder, police have imposed conditions to restrict protests near the Iranian Embassy.
These restrictions remain in place until 01:00 pm (local time) on Sunday.
