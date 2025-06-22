Dubai: Tourist Steals Designer Handbag Worth Dh7,000 From Luxury Store, Jailed

A female European tourist has been sentenced to one month in jail for shoplifting a designer handbag worth Dh7,000 from a luxury retail store at a mall in Dubai. She will be deported after serving time in prison.

According to court records, the incident – which occurred recently – was reported after a vigilant shop attendant noticed the disappearance of the handbag shortly after a group of five individuals, one man and four women, visited the store posing as customers.

According to the store employee, the group engaged him in conversation under the pretext of asking about product prices. After they left, the employee grew suspicious and reviewed the in-store surveillance footage, which exposed the theft in detail.

The video showed one of the women discreetly grabbing the high-value handbag while the rest of the group kept the staff distracted. The coordinated distraction and swift execution of the theft pointed to a deliberate act of shoplifting.

Dubai Police launched an investigation immediately after receiving the report. A criminal investigation team from Dubai Police reviewed the footage, tracked down the suspect, and arrested her. During interrogation, the woman admitted to the crime, saying she took the handbag while visiting the mall with her siblings.

She was referred to the Misdemeanour Court, which found her guilty of shoplifting and sentenced her to one month in prison, followed by deportation.

Dubai Police reiterated their firm stance on retail theft, reaffirming that shoplifting, regardless of the item's value or the offender's background, is a criminal offense with serious consequences.