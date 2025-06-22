Man Caught Shoplifting At Dubai Duty Free Assaults Cop, Takes His Photo

A British man caught shoplifting from the Dubai Duty Free allegedly assaulted a police officer and clicked his photo with his mobile phone, a court heard on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the 47-year-old man tried to steal three perfume bottles, two boxes of golf balls and three bottles of alcohol worth Dh2,375 from the Duty Free at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport on December 21 last year.

He has been charged with resisting, physical assaulting and verbally abusing an on-duty police sergeant, breaching the privacy of that officer, attempted theft, damage of public property and consuming alcohol without a licence. He also tore the victim's jacket.

The defendant admitted during the public prosecution investigation that he had consumed alcohol and stole the items from the Duty Free and that he assaulted the police officer.

A photo of the officer in his uniform was found in the defendant's mobile phone and it was taken on December 21, 2017.

"I was on duty when the accused was brought to the police office at the airport on charges of theft and consuming alcohol. I suddenly spotted him taking a photo of mine with his mobile phone. He would not hand over his phone so I could delete my photo," the police sergeant said.

The officer said that as he snatched the phone from the defendant, the latter slapped him on the arm and face and also pulled him by his uniform jacket. "He also insulted me. I booked him until the arrival of other officers."

A Filipino security officer, 35, said: "I was on duty at the surveillance camera room when a security guard called to tell me to keep a close eye on the accused, who was acting suspiciously and trying to shoplift. I zoomed in on him and he was indeed stealing a perfume bottle."

During police questioning, the accused confessed he was agitated and drunk when he assaulted the officer.

A medical report showed the injuries caused to the victim by the accused.

The court will pronounce a ruling on April 22.

