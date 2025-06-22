403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Warns of Increasing Third World War Risk
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced alarm on Friday over the increasing risk of a third global war, citing the intensifying clashes in Ukraine and the Middle East as critical danger zones.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg forum, Putin emphasized, “There is a lot of potential for conflict now,” and added, “We are concerned about the possibility of a global war. All conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means.”
He condemned NATO’s eastward expansion, accusing the alliance of ignoring Russia’s security concerns. “This is yet another vestige of the West’s neocolonial policy,” he claimed.
Regarding US-Russia relations, Putin noted that President Donald Trump had committed to backing Russia’s demand for protections of its staff at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear site.
Turning to the Middle East, Putin addressed reports that Israel had threatened to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei, stating: “I hope this remains just rhetoric.”
On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year, Putin reiterated his stance: “I believe the Russian and Ukrainian peoples are one. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. Wherever a Russian soldier steps is ours.”
Speaking at the St. Petersburg forum, Putin emphasized, “There is a lot of potential for conflict now,” and added, “We are concerned about the possibility of a global war. All conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means.”
He condemned NATO’s eastward expansion, accusing the alliance of ignoring Russia’s security concerns. “This is yet another vestige of the West’s neocolonial policy,” he claimed.
Regarding US-Russia relations, Putin noted that President Donald Trump had committed to backing Russia’s demand for protections of its staff at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear site.
Turning to the Middle East, Putin addressed reports that Israel had threatened to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei, stating: “I hope this remains just rhetoric.”
On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year, Putin reiterated his stance: “I believe the Russian and Ukrainian peoples are one. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. Wherever a Russian soldier steps is ours.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment