US Congress Divided Over Trump's Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 22 (KUNA) -- US Congress members had different reactions over the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.
The Republicans announced their approval, despite some opposition from the party's inner circle, while the Democrats refused the attacks, warning against consequences on the US army and interests in the Middle East.
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson said on X "The President gave Iran's leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement."
On his part, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, "I stand with President Trump."
Meanwhile, conservative Republican Representative Thomas Massie said, "this is not constitutional.
Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a strong supporter of Trump's Make "America Great Again" campaign had opposed any US attack on Iran and posted simply on X "Let us all join together and pray for peace," She added that this is not America's war.
As for Democrats, top Democrat in the House Hakeem Jeffries said that Trump "misled" Amercians, noting, "The risk of war has now dramatically increased, and I pray for the safety of our troops in the region who have been put in harm's way."
Moreover, Senator Bernie Sanders called the US attacks on Iran "grossly unconstitutional". (end)
