Defense Forces Repel Major Assault In Kostiantynivka Direction, Destroy Enemy Armor
Fighters from the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta brigade of the State Border Service, in cooperation with neighboring units, took part in repelling the assault on June 17.
“The enemy threw about 15 units of heavy armored vehicles into battle - tanks, armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles. Most of them were stopped by accurate remote mining carried out by our pilots, after which FPV drones finished off the equipment,” the military said.
The second wave was made up of so-called“bikers,” none of whom were able to get close to Ukrainian positions.Read also: Enemy focuses attacks on Novopavlivka , attempts to advance – military
The Phoenix unit destroyed four tanks, seven units of heavy armored vehicles, one buggy, and one motorcycle.
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards destroyed an armored personnel carrier, a tank, and a Hvozdika self-propelled gun belonging to the Russians in the Kupiansk direction.
Illustrative photo
