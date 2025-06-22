Women's Team To Compete In 3X3 Basketball World Cup For Sixth Time
Yuriy Protsiuk's team is in Group D, where they will play alongside Germany and Spain, who played in the 2024 Olympic final, as well as Mongolia and Brazil.
On June 24, Ukraine will play Spain and Germany, and on June 26, they will face Brazil and Mongolia.
According to the format, the winners of the four groups will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third will start in the playoffs from the round of 16. The round of 16 matches will take place on June 27, the quarterfinals on June 28, and the decisive matches on June 29.Read also: Invictus Games: Ukraine opens with victory over Colombia in wheelchair basketball
Ukraine is returning to the world championship, where it has not played since 2019 (it missed the 2022 and 2023 world championships). In total, this will be the sixth participation of the women's team in the 3x3 world championship, with Ukrainian women winning awards twice.
Results of the Ukrainian women's team at the 3x3 Basketball World Championships: 2012 - 4th place, 2014 - 19th, 2016 - 2nd, 2017 - 3rd, 2019 - 14th.
Photo: fbu.
