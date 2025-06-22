Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike Damages Private Homes In Sumy

Russian Strike Damages Private Homes In Sumy


2025-06-22 01:13:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov.

“The attacks on Sumy community continued late into the evening. After 23:00, powerful explosions were heard,” he wrote.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the outskirts of the city in Zarichnyi district of Sumy community.

As a result of the attack, private houses were damaged.

“Currently, the area is being surveyed, and all emergency services are working on site,” the official added.

Read also: Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Sumy region, causing fire

As previously reported, on June 21, a Russian UAV hit a residential building in Sumy community, damaging the roof and windows. Assistance is being provided to the residents.

MENAFN22062025000193011044ID1109705407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search