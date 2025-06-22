Russian Strike Damages Private Homes In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov.

“The attacks on Sumy community continued late into the evening. After 23:00, powerful explosions were heard,” he wrote.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the outskirts of the city in Zarichnyi district of Sumy community.

As a result of the attack, private houses were damaged.

“Currently, the area is being surveyed, and all emergency services are working on site,” the official added.

As previously reported, on June 21, a Russian UAV hit a residential building in Sumy community, damaging the roof and windows. Assistance is being provided to the residents.